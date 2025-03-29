Before the Smartphone’s Multi Lens Cameras, There Was the Kodak EasyShare V705

Jordan Drake

It was on The PetaPixel Podcast a few months ago that Becca Farsace was talking about her impressive collection of old Kodak digital cameras. That reminded me of a now ubiquitous camera innovation first seen in a Kodak point and shoot from a long time ago and that started my quest to shoot with one again.

A black Kodak compact camera with dual lenses sits on a wooden surface, leaning against a wooden post. The sunlight casts a shadow on the camera, highlighting its glossy finish and silver circular lens area.
The twin-lens design was way ahead of its time.

Kodak EasyShare V570 Retrospective: To The Wayback Machine!

First, let me take you back a decade to 2015 when it was becoming obvious that photo quality was one of the most important features for people buying a new smartphone. The trouble is, image quality had hit a wall. Phones had to remain thin, but everyone was demanding a larger zoom range and better image quality. Shortly after, all smartphone manufacturers adopted the same solution.

A hand holding a compact Kodak digital camera. The camera is black with a silver lens and has a wrist strap attached.
The Kodak V705 was certainly compact.
A sleek, black and silver digital camera with a large screen on a wooden surface. It features control buttons and a small joystick on the side, along with a Kodak logo at the bottom right corner. A wrist strap is attached to the camera.
The controls were functional but very simple.

But before I tell you what that was, let’s jump back another decade to 2006. Compact point-and-shoot cameras were all the rage, with pocket-sized models like Canon’s ELPH and Sony’s W series proving particularly popular. However, compact cameras were struggling with the same issue smartphones soon would. Manufactures were asking themselves how they could keep their camera sizes down while at the same time including a more versatile zoom range?

Close-up of the word "Kodak" in metallic letters on a black surface. The background fades into darkness.
We haven’t seen this logo on a digital point-and-shoot in a long time.

Kodak released its answer to this problem in 2006 with the V570, a point-and-shoot with two complete camera and lens assemblies set above and below each other in a very compact body. One camera had a 23mm full frame equivalent wide-angle lens, the other a 39-117mm equivalent zoom lens, each placed in front of a separate teeny tiny 5-megapixel sensor. Sound familiar? Smartphones went with the same solution beginning in models like the iPhone 7 Plus in 2016.

Close-up of a Kodak camera lens with visible details such as "24-86mm" and "f/2.8-4.9" specifications on a metal ring. The lens features dual openings and the brand name "Kodak" is visible on the camera body.
Here you can see the twin cameras mounted one above the other.

If Kodak was so ahead of its time in 2006, what would it feel like to shoot with one of these cameras today? Well I was unable to find a working model of the original V570, but I tracked down the follow-up released later that same year: the 7-megapixel V705 on eBay for $62.41.

Kodak EasyShare V570 Retrospective: Reviving A Classic

The first thing I needed to sort was a battery and storage. My camera arrived with a USB-A adapter to a proprietary charging cable which plugs directly into the camera. Easy enough, except the battery was clearly on its last legs and would only ever charge to a “flashing-red-about-to-die level” even after a full night of charging. Kodak KLIC-7001 batteries aren’t lining the shelves at Radio Shack anymore, so a portable USB charger became my best friend. After 20 minutes of charging, I could quickly pop off one or two photos before the battery would die and the USB charger would be called on again.

A close-up of a Kodak film camera next to a SmallRig device. The camera has a prominent round dial, and the SmallRig device displays a digital readout. Both are set on a wooden surface against a dark background.
The ancient batteries just wouldn’t hold a charge for any practical amount of time.

As far as storage, the V705 supports SD or MMC cards, but nothing larger than 2GB or higher SDHC that litter my house. Fortunately, a long-forgotten drawer housed a 1GB, The Camera Store-branded SD card that did the trick. With most photos taking up around 1MB of space, that was more than enough.

Close-up of an SD/MMC card slot on a dark background with subtle lighting highlighting the metal screws and engravings. The slot is part of a black electronic device, and the surroundings are largely in shadow.
Make sure you have a classic SD card to shoot with.

Kodak EasyShare V570 Retrospective: The Shooting Experience

Now that I could take pictures (or 480P video, but we’re going to ignore that), let’s check out the zoom interface. It looks like a standard compact camera zoom display but with white and yellow sections. The white portions are your optical zoom and the yellow is when it swaps over to digital zoom. This is trickiest once we zoom past the initial 23mm ultra-wide but before we reach the 39mm starting point of the second camera. Remember, here we’re cropping a 7-megapixel tiny sensor from nearly two decades ago, so the quality in the 24-38mm equivalent range is, frankly, trash.

Close-up of a screen displaying a vertical bar with adjustable markers labeled with letters on the right. Part of a textured side panel with buttons labeled delete, menu, and revi-W is visible on the left.
The white regions show the optical zoom ranges and the yellow are the digital crops in between.

A brown and black dog with a silver collar and ID tags lies on its side on a polka dot blanket. The dog has a relaxed expression and is looking upward.

That said, you’ll see something similar when you digitally zoom with your smartphone, especially if there is a big gap in the focal ranges, like on the iPhone 16 Pro. It’s all digital zoom between your 1x 24mm equivalent lens and the 120mm equivalent 5x lens, so the 50-110mm range is always pretty poor. We’ve only made so much progress in the last two decades.

A riverbank with a large log and scattered rocks. The water is calm, and there are sparse patches of dry grass. A bridge is visible in the background under a cloudy sky.

The 23mm wide-angle camera was a big deal back in 2006, with even the widest lenses in compact cameras only going down to a 28mm equivalent. I remember working at Black’s Photography, a long-defunct photo chain, and the main audience for this camera at its release was realtors. Looking at the results now, it’s not terrible, but the corners are pretty rough and oddly it has lousy close-up performance.

Three people are sitting in a theater, smiling at the camera. The person on the left has gray hair and a beard, the middle person is making a surprised face, and the person on the right gives two thumbs up. They all wear lanyards.
We ran into Becca Farsace at the latest Samsung launch.

This does one thing the kids are crazy about now and that’s built-in, on-camera strobe flash: none of that LED garbage here. Sure, on-camera direct flash produces a look photographers have been trying to avoid for decades but there’s no denying it looks better than the lame LED flashlight on your phone. While I have my fair share of overexposed flash photos from the V705, it often did a pretty good job of balancing with the ambient light and giving the early 2000s aesthetic that is in vogue right now.

A person with a beard holds a camera above their head, capturing a scene of twinkling lights overhead. They stand between tall buildings with string lights creating a festive atmosphere. The person wears a dark jacket, looking upwards.
Chris Niccolls even got to have a go on the Kodak V570.

Two people sit at a café. One smiles while holding a cup of coffee, with a camera on the table. The other person wears a beanie and jacket, sitting relaxed. Tables and framed pictures are visible in the background.

Kodak EasyShare V570 Retrospective: So What?

Look, I’m not going to review this camera. It’s barely functional and the images don’t have anything truly unique about them to justify all the hassle. But I think it’s very cool to see how similar this forgotten tech is to the most popular cameras in the world now: our phones.

A man with a beard, wearing a dark jacket, is sitting at a table with various dishes. He appears sleepy, resting his head on his hand. The background has string lights and a plant is visible beside him.
Too many dumplings make Jordan a sleepy boy.

The fascinating thing about Kodak is that its relatively recent history is full of examples like this. First digital camera? Kodak in the 70s. First commercially available digital SLR? Kodak again with the DCS series. And here they were solving the smartphone camera problem more than a year before the first iPhone was released. The Kodak offered something truly useful and unique at the time but it was barely advertised and largely ignored by the photographic community. The good news is this is the only example I can think of where brilliant engineering was sabotaged by bad corporate decisions.

Two smiling men standing close together, one with gray hair and beard in a black jacket, the other with longer hair in a blue jacket. They are in front of a wall with metal plaques. Both have lanyards around their necks.
The compact Kodak is great for quick shots of friends.

Wait, I’d like to do that last line again. Sadly, this is yet another example of brilliant engineering being sabotaged by bad corporate decisions. There we go.

,
, , , , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A black Kodak digital camera with a 5x wide-angle aspheric zoom lens. The camera has a flash above the lens, an SD card slot, and a full HD label. The brand logo is on the left side of the front. Kodak Cameras With Decade-Old Tech are Outselling All Others in Japan
Kodak Unveils New Smile Line of Instant Cameras and Printers
JK Imaging Unveils Waterproof Kodak PIXPRO WPZ2 Point-and-Shoot
This is the First Magazine Ad for Kodak Film in Many Years
Discussion