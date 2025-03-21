Reporter Interviews Photographer Using 1913 Graflex 4×5 at Sports Car Race

An analog photographer temporarily stole the limelight during the 12 Hours of Sebring, a race in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

As you may have guessed from the name, the race goes on for a long time, starting at 12 PM and finishing at 12 AM. The broadcast took a break from the racing to interview photographer Josh Paul, who was there covering the race with a 1913 Graflex 4×5 camera.

Photographer Josh Paul is on another level 🤯.

Who else is shooting film (or plates) this weekend at Sebring? Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring

📺: LIVE NOW ON Peacock

🌎: IMSA TV | IMSA YouTube LIVE!

📻: IMSA Radio pic.twitter.com/B2rrkorLbL — IMSA (@IMSA) March 15, 2025

Paul tells the reporter that his Graflex camera is made of wood and leather and he’s been shooting it for 20 years, “mostly in F1 racing.”

In fact, PetaPixel featured Paul’s work back in 2017 in which it was revealed that he was inspired to cover motor racing with his ancient camera after seeing a 1969 magazine with photos of the Indy 500 that year. The photographer had intentionally captured the race blurry and out of focus.

“One thing is, images are so disposable,” Paul tells the reporter. “We take a picture of a race, we post it on Instagram, we throw them away. When you see these pictures, you’ll be confused by when they were taken.”

Paul says that his photos feel as if they were taken in the “1950s or 1960s or even 1940s with these old lenses.”

Adding that he is “trying to make lasting images that you’re not just going to flip through on Instagram and throw it away. You might want it on your wall, regardless of what race it was, when it was taken, who won or lost.”

The film shooter says he will only take “one of two hundred” photos from the weekend and adds: “There is something to be said for showing restraint.”

You can find more of Paul’s work on the Lollipop magazine website and Instagram.

Header image:Peacock