Hidden Cameras Reveal Animal Behavioral Change at Watering Holes

Hidden cameras secreted by researchers at watering holes in Africa have found that wild animals change their behavior according to when people are around.

A group of researchers from the University of Georgia (UGA) decided to monitor the impact humans have on animals amid a booming tourism trade and even researchers themselves who often hang around such areas to monitor wild animal populations.

The study found that any human presence disrupted how frequently animals would get a drink from watering holes and this small change directly influenced how predators and prey interact.

“When humans are present, some animals shift their daily activity patterns,” says Jessy Patterson, lead author and a doctoral candidate in Jim Beasley’s lab at UGA’s Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources and Savannah River Ecology Laboratory. “We think that the carnivores changed because of the human presence, and the herbivores changed because of the carnivore presence. It was not just one species that altered their behavior.”

To track these changes, scientists installed camera traps at waterholes, capturing images of animal activity before, during, and after human presence. Over two years, they observed that some mammals altered the time of day they accessed water, adjusting their schedules to avoid disruptions.

“We assumed that carnivores were accustomed to more human activity during the day, but not at night,” says Patterson, per a news release from the UAG. “Having humans at the waterholes at night, when they typically aren’t there, maybe threw the animals off a bit and made them nervous.”

As a result, these predators appeared more comfortable accessing water during daylight hours when tourists were expected to be present, rather than risk an unpredictable nighttime encounter.

Unexpected Encounters Between Predator and Prey

Changes in carnivore behavior also influenced prey species. Some herbivores, including the duiker, springbok, and zebra, began visiting waterholes at night to avoid the daytime presence of predators. However, not all herbivores adapted in the same way.

“There are many other herbivore species that are still active during the day and overlap with those carnivores now,” says Patterson. “That can change the dynamics of the ecosystem, and some animals could get preyed upon during times of the day when they usually feel safer.”

Such shifts may have ripple effects on the ecosystem, potentially increasing predation rates for certain species and altering the balance of the food chain.

Balancing Tourism and Conservation

While human presence may disrupt natural behaviors, tourism remains a crucial factor in conservation efforts. Wildlife-based tourism generates revenue for reserves, funds research, and provides employment for local communities. However, the study highlights the need for careful management to minimize unintended consequences for animal populations.

“I certainly appreciate wildlife-based tourism, and I support it,” says Patterson. “We just need to fully understand how we’re impacting the animals and come up with strategies to minimize that.”

The research, published in the Journal of Zoology, was supported by the University of Georgia, the U.S. Department of Energy, and the Ongava Research Centre. Co-authors include N. Ndlovu, J.C. Beasley, and S. Périquet.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.