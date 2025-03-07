Amazon Tests AI Dubbing for Foreign Movies and TV on Prime Video

Amazon is testing AI-powered dubbing for select foreign movies and TV shows on its Prime Video streaming service.

This week, Amazon announced that AI-assisted dubbing — where an original audio track is replaced with a translated language — will be introduced for licensed titles that previously had no dubbing.

Amazon says the AI-aided dubbing will be available in English and Latin American Spanish. Initially, it will be used for 12 licensed titles, allowing viewers to watch foreign cinema in their native language without subtitles.

The 12 licensed movies and series being tested include titles like El Cid: La Leyenda, Mi Mamá Lora, and Long Lost.

The company says the program will take a hybrid approach, allowing “local professionals to collaborate with AI to ensure quality control.”

“At Prime Video, we believe in improving customers’ experience with practical and useful AI innovation,” Raf Soltanovich, VP of technology at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, says in a statement.

“AI-aided dubbing is only available on titles that do not have dubbing support, and we are eager to explore a new way to make series and movies more accessible and enjoyable.”

But some Prime customers have complained online about the new AI dubbing pilot that is being tested on some of its movies and television shows. In a Reddit post, viewers criticize the AI-generated voices that dub as unnatural and monotonous.

The Rise of AI Dubbing

The move by Amazon comes after several tech companies also adopted AI-powered dubbing in the last year. YouTube launched a feature that lets content creators translate their videos into multiple languages.

Meanwhile, in September, Meta announced it was testing an AI tool that automatically translates voices in Reels. With automatic dubbing and lip-syncing, Meta AI aims to simulate the speaker’s voice in another language and sync their lips to match.

However, the filmmakers of The Brutalist encountered controversy after it used AI technology to fill in language gaps in the Hungarian dialogue in the movie.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.