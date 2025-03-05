The Best Images Photographers Captured Using Ricoh GR Cameras

Three-photo collage: Left shows a silhouette of a person with glasses in a dark hallway. Center depicts a side profile of a man wearing a yellow helmet with "LOVE" written on it. Right features the shadowed legs of a person walking on a sunlit street.

Given how popular Ricoh GR series cameras are with a broad range of photographers, it should come as little surprise that people capture amazing photos using their GRs. The Ricoh GR Photo Festival, which started in 2022, celebrates some of these incredible shots.

The contest embodies the sentiment: “Take out your cameras. Enjoy daily photographs.” It differs from traditional photo contests, many of which PetaPixel highlights throughout the year because the Ricoh GR Photo Festival offers no prizes and lacks categories. There are no “first place” finishers. Instead, 10 judges pick three of their favorite photos from the entrants, and Ricoh Imaging showcases them on its GR Photo Festival website.

This year’s GR Photo Festival received about 9,500 images and the theme was “Daily Life,” which offers photographers a lot of flexibility and freedom for varied interpretations.

Photographers could enter up to three photos, and they must have been captured using a GR-series camera, including older analog models. Amateurs and professionals alike from anywhere in the world are allowed to participate.

This year’s judges are photographers Reggie Ballesteros, Jeremy Cheung, Masumi Ishida, Oliver Jiang, Rikard Landberg, Annalaura Pretaroli, Ichigo Sugawara, Hamish Ta-mé, Michael Young, and Qianqian Zhang.

Without further ado, here are the three images each judge selected, presented in alphabetical order of the judge’s surname.

Reggie Ballesteros’ Selections

A young child runs towards a crouching man inside a dimly lit tunnel, with bright daylight visible at the far end. Shadows and light create a striking contrast on the ground.
© 树·先生 (China) — Ricoh GR III | GR Photo Festival 2024
Two people sit apart on a long row of empty blue chairs against a stark white wall. One person rests their head on their hand, and the other looks at a device. A backpack is placed next to one of them.
© 刘旻尚 (China) — Ricoh GR IIIx | GR Photo Festival 2024
A person in a white shirt and dark pants walks along a street with a strong contrast between light and shadow. Their shadow is visible on the ground. Only the lower half of their body is visible in the bright light.
© 张裕烽 (China) — Ricoh GR III | GR Photo Festival 2024

Jeremy Cheung’s Selections

People in blue uniforms are working in a patch of dirt with shovels. They are in an open area with a large grass field, and tall buildings are visible in the background under an overcast sky.
© 潘宇轩 (China) — Ricoh GR IIIx | GR Photo Festival 2024
A group of people, including children and adults, are assembling gold balloon letters on a metal frame. A woman in a patterned headscarf is in the foreground, attaching a balloon. The scene appears lively and collaborative.
© Adam Taufiq Suharto (Malaysia) — Ricoh GR III | GR Photo Festival 2024
A dimly lit urban alley at night, bustling with people. Neon signs and lanterns illuminate small shops and eateries. A person walks down the narrow path, and a motorbike is parked nearby. The scene has a lively and atmospheric feel.
© Cristobal A. Padilla Moreno (Chile) — Ricoh GR III | GR Photo Festival 2024

Masumi Ishida’s Selections

A hand in the foreground appears to pinch the distant houses below the power lines. Birds are perched on the lines, with a snow-dusted field and clear blue sky in the background.
© 祎水 (China) — Ricoh GR III | GR Photo Festival 2024
A black and white photo showing a small dog with a curious expression reflected in a car side mirror. A person with long hair leans out of the car window, facing the mirror. A bush is visible in the background.
© mizuka (Japan) — Ricoh GR III | GR Photo Festival 2024
A child is sitting in the luggage compartment of an airport cart, with legs dangling out. The cart holds a large checked bag on top. The floor has a dark geometric pattern.
© Nati Namvong (Thailand) — Ricoh GR II | GR Photo Festival 2024

Oliver Jiang’s Selections

A large dog stands in the foreground near a riverbank, with a bridge and city skyline in the background. Two shirtless men sit by the river, one with his back turned. A few people are visible near the water under the bridge.
© 快门师傅 徐威 (China) — Ricoh GR III | GR Photo Festival 2024
A person with short hair and glasses, wearing a white shirt, stands with their back to the camera in front of a textured wall. Their reflection is visible in a nearby window. The scene is in black and white.
© 略商 (China) — Ricoh GR III | GR Photo Festival 2024
A man kneels in a hallway, brushing a child's teeth. The child sits on a stool, wearing a striped shirt, looking up at the man. The scene is warmly lit, capturing a tender moment of care in a home setting.
© Akiko Nishida — Ricoh GR IIIx | GR Photo Festival 2024

Rikard Landberg’s Selections

A black and white image with a silhouette of a person wearing glasses overlaying a long corridor. The corridor leads to a bright opening, with buildings and trees faintly visible in the background, creating a layered, dreamlike effect.
© Nicole Sánchez (Portugal) — Ricoh GR III | GR Photo Festival 2024
A group of people enjoying a foam party, surrounded by thick white suds. Some are holding colorful balloon sculptures, while others are partially submerged in the foam, smiling and playing.
© Eric Lopez (Spain) — Ricoh GR III | GR Photo Festival 2024
A large object resembling a crocodile or alligator, wrapped in newspapers and tape, placed on the back of a black vehicle. The vehicle is parked on a street with a curb and a partial view of the sidewalk.
© Shiho Ichimura (Japan) — Ricoh GR10 | GR Photo Festival 2024

Annalaura Pretaroli’s Selections

Rippling water reflects a vibrant mix of autumn colors, with blue, yellow, and hints of red. The abstract pattern created by the reflections and shadows gives a textured and artistic feel.
© Yury Zhirnokleev (Russia) — Ricoh GR IIIx | GR Photo Festival 2024
A person rides a bicycle behind a perforated metal fence, creating a dotted pattern effect. The bike is blue, and the person wears a light-colored outfit. The sky in the background is clear and blue.
© 惠 (China) — Ricoh GR IIIx | GR Photo Festival 2024
Two children in a lush, sunlit forest surrounded by mist. Sunbeams filter through the tree leaves, casting light and shadow on the green landscape. One child stands and the other sits on a rock, both facing away. Dense foliage fills the background.
© Jay Melliza (Philippines) — Ricoh GR III | GR Photo Festival 2024

Ichigo Sugawara’s Selections

A nighttime street performance with people pushing carts illuminated by blue and orange lights. The scene is lively with a blurred crowd and buildings in the background.
© 心若止水 (China) — Ricoh GR III | GR Photo Festival 2024
A woman in a white dress and white shoes sits at a table with a painted image on it. A child in a white dress is partially visible beside her. The furniture has a vintage style, with metal and woven elements.
© Maksym Romenskyi (Portugal) — Ricoh GR IIIx | GR Photo Festival 2024
Black and white image of a person wearing glasses, reflected in a window. The person and their reflection display a calm expression. The reflection is slightly blurred, adding an ethereal quality to the scene.
© Giuseppe Critone (Italy) — Ricoh GR IIIx | GR Photo Festival 2024

Hamish Ta-mé’s Selections

A dimly lit interior features a staircase. A person is silhouetted in the foreground on the left, with another person standing at the top of the stairs on the right, illuminated by blue light, interacting with a wall-mounted item.
© Cezar Niculescu (Romania) — Ricoh GR III | GR Photo Festival 2024
People standing on and around a metal bridge structure during a street festival. Some are posing on the beams, while others are sitting or standing below, wearing colorful outfits and accessories. Buildings and a fenced area are visible in the background.
© Adam Ramjean (United Kingdom) — Ricoh GR III | GR Photo Festival 2024
A large crowd of enthusiastic concertgoers at an outdoor event, holding phones and cheering. Many wear glitter and accessories, capturing moments on their devices. The atmosphere is energetic, with a packed audience in the background.
© Umareta Dan (France) — Ricoh GR III | GR Photo Festival 2024

Michael Young’s Selections

A child in profile gazes intently into a small, dimly lit refrigerator, casting a soft glow on their face in an otherwise dark environment.
© 于斯也 (China) — Ricoh GR III HDF | GR Photo Festival 2024
A child in silhouette plays with a bubble wand on a beach during sunset. Other silhouetted figures, including kids and adults, are visible in the background near the shoreline as clouds scatter the sky.
© Z.h (China) — Ricoh GR IIIx | GR Photo Festival 2024
Several people stand behind frosted glass panels that partly obscure them, silhouettes visible. The panels display signs with printed instructions. An overhead structure partially shades the area. Nearby, tall buildings are seen in the background.
© Penphan Tarczaly (Thailand) — Ricoh GR III | GR Photo Festival 2024

Qianqian Zhang’s Selections

A solitary figure stands waist-deep in calm water, peering into a net attached to a long pole. The scene is in grayscale, creating a serene, timeless atmosphere. The horizon is barely visible, blending with the smooth water surface.
© 马可风 (China) — Ricoh GR IIIx | GR Photo Festival 2024
A person wearing a yellow hard hat with "LOVE" painted on it stands in profile against a red corrugated metal background. They are dressed in a dusty gray work jacket.
© Bjørn Kaas (Senegal) — Ricoh GR IIIx | GR Photo Festival 2024
A newborn baby rests on the chest of a mother who is wearing a hospital gown and surgical cap, with eyes closed. A person beside them, also in a surgical cap and mask, looks at the camera. Medical equipment surrounds them.
© Nicholas Sansone (United States) — Ricoh GR III | GR Photo Festival 2024

Judges provided comments on each of their selected images, all of which can be read on the Ricoh GR Photo Festival 2024 website.

Image credits: All images provided courtesy of Ricoh Imaging. Individual photographers are credited in the captions.

