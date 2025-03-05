The Best Images Photographers Captured Using Ricoh GR Cameras

Given how popular Ricoh GR series cameras are with a broad range of photographers, it should come as little surprise that people capture amazing photos using their GRs. The Ricoh GR Photo Festival, which started in 2022, celebrates some of these incredible shots.

The contest embodies the sentiment: “Take out your cameras. Enjoy daily photographs.” It differs from traditional photo contests, many of which PetaPixel highlights throughout the year because the Ricoh GR Photo Festival offers no prizes and lacks categories. There are no “first place” finishers. Instead, 10 judges pick three of their favorite photos from the entrants, and Ricoh Imaging showcases them on its GR Photo Festival website.

This year’s GR Photo Festival received about 9,500 images and the theme was “Daily Life,” which offers photographers a lot of flexibility and freedom for varied interpretations.

Photographers could enter up to three photos, and they must have been captured using a GR-series camera, including older analog models. Amateurs and professionals alike from anywhere in the world are allowed to participate.

This year’s judges are photographers Reggie Ballesteros, Jeremy Cheung, Masumi Ishida, Oliver Jiang, Rikard Landberg, Annalaura Pretaroli, Ichigo Sugawara, Hamish Ta-mé, Michael Young, and Qianqian Zhang.

Without further ado, here are the three images each judge selected, presented in alphabetical order of the judge’s surname.

Reggie Ballesteros’ Selections

Jeremy Cheung’s Selections

Masumi Ishida’s Selections

Oliver Jiang’s Selections

Rikard Landberg’s Selections

Annalaura Pretaroli’s Selections

Ichigo Sugawara’s Selections

Hamish Ta-mé’s Selections

Michael Young’s Selections

Qianqian Zhang’s Selections

Judges provided comments on each of their selected images, all of which can be read on the Ricoh GR Photo Festival 2024 website.

Image credits: All images provided courtesy of Ricoh Imaging. Individual photographers are credited in the captions.