Why an APS-C Lens Might Be the Right Choice for Your Full Frame Camera

I often see questions on forums about the focal length of lenses and how they work on cameras of various sensor sizes. Is a 35mm lens really 50mm on an APS-C camera? No, it’s still 35mm, but the field of view (FOV) is narrower on the APS-C camera because the sensor is narrower.



What about Micro Four Thirds (MFT)? Can a 100mm telephoto lens on an MFT camera see like a 200mm lens? No, it can’t, it’s still only 100mm, but its FOV is approximately equal to a 200mm lens on a full-frame (FF) camera because of a narrower sensor. When a lens of a given focal length is designed for APS-C or MFT, the glass elements can be smaller than FF, reducing weight and cost.

One thing that doesn’t change for a given focal length regardless of sensor size is magnification. We normally speak of magnification with macro photography, but thinking in terms of magnification can inform us of the effect of focal length in various formats. At moderate and longer distances:

MAGNIFICATION = FOCAL LENGTH / DISTANCE

So for example, a 100mm lens and a distance = 2,000 mm (approximately six feet) has magnification = 100/2,000 = .05. An adult head is about 250mm (10”) tall, so .05 x 250mm = 12.5mm and that head will be 12.5mm tall on any format sensor.

Most full-frame cameras, like my Sony a7R V, accept APS-C lenses. Although full-frame lenses are engineered to cover all of the full-frame sensor, APS-C lenses cover most of the sensor. And the APS-C lenses are lighter and cheaper. The Sigma 56mm f/1.4 APS-C lens is razor sharp and much lighter than most full-frame lenses of similar focal length and aperture. Here is a flower shot with the Sigma 56mm APS-C and 55mm Sony Sonar full frame:

You can see that the flower is the same size in both frames, which is because both lenses are almost the same focal length and thus have the same magnification. But the APS-C lens produced a vignetted image. For this subject and many others, the vignetting is of no concern. I only want the center.

I also crop to the center for most of my bird photos.

My birding lens used to be the full-frame Sony G Master 100-400mm. A great lens. But the Sony APS-C 70-350mm is also great and is half the weight. I always crop my bird shots, and just crop less when taken with the APS-C lens.

If you mount an APS-C lens and don’t see the same magnification and the vignetting, your camera detected the APS-C lens and automatically cropped the image. That’s quite ok, but if you want to see the entire image set your camera to not crop with APS-C lenses and show the full frame with any lens.

Below are some more bird photos shot with the Sony APS-C 70-350mm.

So why not just walk with the full-frame lens? If you already own it, there may not be a reason. But the Sigma 56mm APS-C lens and many others are fast, sharp, and less expensive than full frame lenses of similar focal length and aperture. The Sigma 56mm sells for $430 and is f/1.4. The Sony 55mm sells for $998 and is f/1.8. Both lenses are about the same weight but if you want a full-frame 50mm f/1.4 lens, it is much heavier.

Sonyalphablog rates both the 55mm and 56mm “Outstanding” in the center at mid-apertures. He gives the FF 55mm 4 stars and the APS-C 56mm 5 stars.

Lenstip tested the 55mm Sonnar as resolving a peak of 63 line pairs and the 56mm Sigma as resolving 83 line pairs.

Weight and cost savings are great incentives to go APS-C with very fast lenses. For example, the Voigtlander Nokton 50mm f/1.2 costs $899. The TTArtisan 50mm f/1.2 APS-C lens costs $112 and is lighter and sharper. Sonyalphablog rates the TT lens sharper than the Nokton from f/1.2 through f/4 and equal beyond that. He gives the TTArtisan 4 stars and the Voigtlander 3 stars.

Of course, even full frame lenses vignette. This is from the phillipreeve.net review of the Nokton. The reviewer absolutely loves the Nokton. I wonder if he has tried the TT Artisan 50mm f/1.2?

Full frame f/1.0 or f/0.95 lenses are hugely heavy and expensive. The APS-C versions are much lighter and cheaper. For example, the Meike 35mm f/0.95 lens weighs 380g and costs $189. It is very sharp in the center. The Laowa full frame 35mm f/0.95 weighs 838g and costs $649.

There are clearly some great options in APS-C lenses.

About the author: Alan Adler lives in Los Altos, California. The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author. He has been an avid photographer for 60 years. He is also a well-known inventor with about 40 patents. His best-known inventions are the Aerobie flying ring and the AeroPress coffee maker.