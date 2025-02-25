Watch the Fascinating Restoration of a 1979 Canon AV-1 Camera

Aptly named Vintage Resurrection shared a spellbinding video detailing the work of restoring a broken 1979 Canon AV-1 film camera in “From Zero to Hero.”

Going by the handle Vintage Restoration on YouTube, a photographer, painter, and street food enthusiast from Thailand shares expert restoration videos of old gear. Part autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR), part tutorial, these videos range from 20 minutes to over an hour of mesmerizing repair work. It is easy to nerd out and lose yourself watching videos of iconic cameras like the 1950s BeautyFlex IV Twin Lens Reflex camera returns to life bit by bit under their adept care.

One of Vintage Resurrection’s recent videos, “From Zero to Hero,” features the 1979 Canon AV-1 and comes in as one of the longest and most in depth.

“I got this camera from the local market for about 5$. At first, I didn’t want to take it because it was in horrible condition even visually. But for $5, I decided to take it at least I could disassemble it and learn more about vintage cameras. Fortunately, the light meter is working but the shutter was stuck and could not be released,” Vintage Restoration shared. “After so many working days on my spare time, I finally resurrected the camera. I covered the whole working process as much as I could in one video.”

“From Zero to Hero” shows the full diagnostics, disassembly, and repair of the 1979 Canon AV-1 analog film camera. Everything from removing the broken shutter unit, repainting the body and covers, measuring flange to focal sharpness, to nickel-plating the metal parts, and more are detailed with captions and juicy close-ups. Merely seeing the internals fully exposed, a nest of wires and gears that hide within the camera, is fascinating.

There is no trendy music, just ASMR. Every satisfying clank, click, and scrape is heard. The end of the video features beautiful images created with the restored 1979 Canon AV-1 for a complete story from start to finish. It is a wonderful thing when someone’s passion is so clearly demonstrated.

“I currently don’t accept any commercial service.” Their YouTube Channel’s About section explains. “If someone gets useful information from my channel, it is worth giving my time to make these videos.”

Image credits: Video by Vintage Resurrection