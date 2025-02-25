This Arca-Swiss Tripod Plate Hides an AirTag On Your Camera

Zack Morrison

A person holds a professional DSLR camera with a large lens against a dark background. The camera has a flip-out screen and a variety of buttons and dials, with the person's hand gripping it securely.

The TagVault AirTag Camera Plate is a convenient and discreet way to keep an Apple AirTag attached to your gear.

Keeping an AirTag in a camera bag or Pelican case is a handy way to keep track of expensive gear. However, it’s far less useful when the camera is being used. So, too, are body and lens caps that contain one because it’s never attached when a camera is on a shoot. The new TagVault AirTag camera plate from ElevationLab seeks to change all that with a baseplate that never needs to be removed.

A small, black, rectangular device with a white circular element and a silver screw on top, placed on a light wooden surface.

Launching this week, the TagVault AirTag camera plate is elegant in its simplicity. It’s an Arca-Swiss-style base plate that attaches to a camera’s tripod mounting screw and has space for an Apple AirTag that can only be accessed from the side that connects with the camera. Built from premium carbon fiber composite, the camera plate rests fairly seamlessly (and discreetly) alongside the bottom of the camera.

Close-up of a metallic circular object with a grooved, radial pattern and a multi-pointed star-shaped fixture in the center, set against a dark background.

The key here is the stainless steel security screw that attaches the plate. Removing the plate requires a T20 Torx screwdriver — a tool that will likely not be on hand for any would-be thief. This is also great for anyone who frequently rents out their gear, as it’s not uncommon for rigging, like a cage or a baseplate, to come pre-installed on a rental camera.

The whole look makes for a flush appearance that provides the vital function of peace of mind while not drawing any attention to why it might be attached in the first place.

Camera bag with compartments holding a DSLR camera and three lenses, including a large white lens and two black lenses. The interior is padded and organized for protection.

The TagVault camera plate is compatible with any camera with a battery door over 1.25 inches (32 millimeters) from the tripod mounting point. Most full-frame mirrorless camera systems like the Sony a7, Canon R, and Nikon Z series fit this design. However, some smaller crop-sensor and entry-level cameras might not be large enough to use without blocking the battery door.

The TagVault Air Tag camera plate runs $20 for a single and $30 for a 2-pack. It’s available for order today on Amazon and the ElevationLab website.

Image credits: ElevationLab

