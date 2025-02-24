Secretive Space Plane Beams Back Photo Taken High Above Earth

Matt Growcoot
A view of Earth from space, showing a portion of a spacecraft or satellite panel in the upper left corner. The planet appears small against the vastness of space, with visible cloud formations and parts of the continents.
The first-ever photo showing the secretive X-37B plane flying in orbit. It is not known how many miles above Earth it is in this picture.

The United States Space Force has released a rare photo taken by X-37B, a secretive space plane that is hosting payloads in highly elliptical orbit.

The photo taken high above the African continent shows the orb of planet Earth as well as some of the plane in the foreground including a solar panel. The image was revealed on Thursday, February 20 and it marks the first time ever that the public has even been given a glimpse of the shadowy spacecraft while in orbit.

While the photo doesn’t reveal much about X-37B or the mission it’s on, it does show just how incredibly high the plane flies above Earth. On social media, the U.S. military branch explains that the onboard camera that captured the image is used to “ensure the health and safety of the vehicle.”

It adds that the picture was taken sometime in 2024 while conducting experiments in highly elliptical orbit (HEO). “The X-37B executed a series of first-of-kind maneuvers, called aerobraking, to safely change its orbit using minimal fuel,” Space Force adds. The aerobraking maneuver referenced is a way of using drag generated by Earth’s atmosphere to change orbit.

A view from a spacecraft showing part of its structure and solar panel. Below, Earth is visible against the blackness of space, showcasing continents and swirling clouds. The image captures the contrast between the spacecraft's metal and Earth's blue hues.

The X-37B launched for its seventh mission on December 20, 2023, attached to a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket. Before its flight, U.S. Space Force said the mission would “include operating the reusable spaceplane in new orbital regimes, experimenting with future space domain awareness technologies, and investigating the radiation effects on materials provided by NASA.”

Space.com notes that previous X-37B missions were undertaken in low Earth orbit but the new picture reveals the space plane is a long way from Earth. While information about the project is closely guarded, it is known to have tested solar power functionality, autonomous flight, and thermal protection systems. The U.S. Space Force says the X-37B is the “most advanced re-entry spacecraft that performs risk reduction, experimentation and concept of operations development for reusable space vehicle technologies.”

A large, white rocket nose cone with a circular emblem featuring a small aircraft and the text "X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle" is inside a hangar. The United States Space Force logo is visible at the bottom. Yellow safety barriers surround the base.
The encapsulated X-37B orbital test vehicle.

On its sixth and previous mission, the X-37B flew nonstop for 908 days. It is not known when it might return to Earth next.

Image credits: Courtesy of U.S. Space Force

, , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Historic Photo of Mercury Captured by NASA’s MESSENGER Probe
The International Space Station Beautifully Captures Earth’s Aurora
SpaceX rocket moon SpaceX Rocket Causes Moon to Ripple in Photographer’s Fantastic Image
Beautiful Photo of a Partly Cloudy Day, As Seen From the International Space Station
Discussion