Photographer Takes 897 Headshots in One Hour and Sets New Record

A photographer broke the record for the most headshots taken in one hour — capturing almost 900 portraits in sixty minutes.

28-year-old photographer Saidu Abdulrahaman set a new Guinness World Record record for the most headshots taken in one hour at a location in Yobe, Nigeria.

The Nigerian photographer took 897 headshots of different students at Government Day Secondary School in Potiskum, Yobe within 60 minutes. The previous record was 500 headshots in a single hour.

Digital Camera World reports that Abdulrahaman took an average time of around four seconds per headshot and used a Canon camera during the fast-paced hour-long portrait session.

With the help of a team of assistants, Abdulrahaman developed an efficient system to move subjects in and out of the backdrop swiftly. He reportedly spent 12 months preparing for the feat.

A TikTok video, shared by the photographer, shows students rushing into the setup, briefly posing for their portraits, and quickly exiting as an assistant managed the long queue.

Abdulrahaman achieved the feat on September 26, 2024. However, the record was only officially confirmed by the Guinness Book of World Records earlier this month.

Abdulrahman is the founder of SP Photography Academy, which trains young photographers in Nigeria. He says that he attempted the record to create awareness of photography in Nigeria.

“I am beyond thrilled to announce that I have officially been recognized as a Guinness World Records title holder for the most headshot photographs taken in one hour,” he tells the Nigerian Tribune.

“With a record-breaking 897 pictures shot in just 60 minutes, this achievement is not just mine alone; it belongs to every Nigerian who believed in me, supported me, and cheered me on from start to finish.”

Last month, a photographer pushed the limits of how deep photo shoots can take place underwater after he set a new Guinness World Record by shooting portraits of a model at a staggering depth of 163.38 feet (49.80 meters).

Image credits: Header photo via Saidu Abdulrahaman.