Photographer Captures Model 163 Feet Underwater, Setting New Record

A photographer is continuing to push the limits of how deep photo shoots can take place underwater after he set a new Guinness World Record by shooting portraits of a model at a staggering depth of 163.38 feet (49.80 meters).

Steve Haining and model Ciara Antoski dove the length of a 14-story building to reclaim the official world record for the deepest underwater model photo shoot that previously stood at 131 feet. Haining previously set the record in July 2023 (32 feet) and November 2023 (98 feet).

The shoot took place on the Hydro Atlantic shipwreck off Pompano Beach, Florida which is past the no-decompression limit of 130 feet; the furthest people can dive before making stops on their way back to the surface.

The pauses give the body time to release nitrogen gasses that build up in the tissue. Ascending too quickly or exceeding the no-decompression limit without properly off-gassing nitrogen can result in decompression sickness otherwise known as the bends.

To reduce the risk of decompression sickness, Haining and his team used specialized gas mixes; adding helium to the air supply as well as bringing separate tanks of 100 percent oxygen. He also brought in technical diving and safety expert Wayne Fryman who accompanied them.

Haining and Antoski underwent technical training, gas blending, and decompression practices to safely conduct the photo shoot at 163 feet. Antoski had to withstand the ocean cold while wearing just a dress and no diving equipment.

“Breaking this record wasn’t just about pushing technical limits, but also about pushing the limits of creativity and human capability,” says Haining. “The ocean presents such a unique and dynamic backdrop. It demands a level of precision and focus that is unlike any other kind of photography—and in this case, the physical demands were just as high as the artistic ones.”

Haining and Fryman made a reconnaissance dive before the shoot and tied a floating buoy line so the support boat knew exactly where they would be. They also attached extra oxygen tanks to the line.

Not everything went smoothly: fishermen had been chumming the water which attracted a large tiger shark and Haining was stung by a jellyfish during the descent but he didn’t let that stop him from taking the record.

Once on the wreck, Haining used flashguns and powerful torch lights to illuminate Antoski who had to communicate via body language since her vision was impaired because she wasn’t wearing any eye goggles.

“I was nervous for weeks leading up to it because I like to overthink the ‘what ifs,’” Haining tells the Guinness World Records. “But at the end of the day, we were all fine, and it was super fun. We’re all super happy with the final shots.”

