New Voigtlander Color-Skopar 35mm f/3.5 VM Lens Is Ridiculously Small

Cosina announced the Voigtlander Color-Skopar 35mm f/3.5 Aspherical lens for VM mount, a new lightweight and compact prime lens designed for Leica M mount-equipped rangefinder cameras.

The Voigtlander Color-Skopar 35mm f/3.5 weighs only 99 grams (3.5 ounces), making it among the lightest 35mm prime lenses on the market. The lens is also impressively small, measuring 14 millimeters (0.55 inches) from the mount to the front surface. It is downright tiny! The lens has a 34mm front filter thread.

The compact, lightweight lens has a “simple” optical design, featuring six elements arranged across four groups. Among these are a single double-sided aspherical glass element and three anomalous partial dispersion elements. Cosina promises “clean, sharp images.”

The manual focus lens has a fairly prominent focusing lever to adjust focus easily. In typical Voigtlander fashion, the lens features an all-metal helicoid unit for “precise focus control.” The focusing unit has high-quality grease to deliver optimal torque, ensuring smooth but reliable focus, even when making minor adjustments.

The lens barrel is constructed using brass and comes in two colorways: silver and black paint. The black paint finish goes all the way to the mount and also affects the focus lock button and focus lever. Cosina notes that infinity and close-focus stoppers are nickel-plated to add a bit of contrast to the design. The lens ships with an included color-matched metal hood.

“In order to prevent the overall length from increasing when used in conjunction with the hood, a specially made thin frame filter with a thickness of only 1.1 millimeter from the lens filter thread is also included,” Cosina notes.

The lens features a high-precision rangefinder linkage mechanism, can focus as close as 0.7 meters (2.3 feet), and includes a 10-bladed aperture diaphragm. The lens covers a full-frame image circle, and since it is a VM mount lens, it is easily adapted to a wide range of modern mirrorless cameras. Cosina notes that its “well-balanced design” makes the lens a great pairing to mirrorless cameras with a mount adapter.

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The Cosina Voigtlander Color-Skopar 35mm f/3.5 Aspherical VM lens is scheduled to launch in March for 102,000 yen in silver and 105,000 yen for the black paint version. Although individual market prices may vary, these prices convert to $670 and $690 at current exchange rates.

Image credits: Product photos courtesy of Cosina; sample photos by Mitsuru Kano.