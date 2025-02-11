Capture One is Shutting Down Its Community Forum

Capture One will shut down its community forum on Friday, February 14. While the “Notice Board” and “Known Bugs” sections will remain, the company is moving all general communications out of the forum and into support requests and social media.

In an update provided to forum users, Capture One says the decision was made “after careful consideration.” Forum topics will remain visible until February 14 to give users “time to save any important information or discussions” after which point they will be, presumably, deleted.

“We want to inform you that the forum will be discontinued as of 14/02/2025. This decision was made after careful consideration, and we appreciate the valuable contributions and connections made by our community over the years. Please note that the Noticeboard and Known Bugs sections will remain active to ensure we can continue sharing important updates,” Capture One writes.

“We are exploring options for migrating to a new platform or alternative community solution. While no specific details are available at this time, we will provide updates if this plan progresses.”

There does not appear to be a discussion topic about the decision available on Capture One’s forum, so instead members are taking to other outlets, such as Reddit.

“They shut down the previous forum with no notice, killing years of really good customer interaction. This is just another example of how little respect Capture One has for their users,” the top upvoted comment on the Capture One subreddit reads.

A major complaint is that Google searches for specific issues usually lead to a Capture One forum post which will, starting Friday, no longer be accessible. That, seemingly, will create more work for Capture One as it will have to address repeat questions through social media or support requests since users won’t be able to easily help themselves.

“This is crazy. I am always Googling questions about Capture One and it always leads to the forum. The forum itself is annoying how Google will link to the thread with the answer, the forum makes you login before seeing the thread and then says you don’t have permission to view it. It’s a pretty vital resource for users to find workarounds for bugs and learning how to best use C1,” another commenter on Reddit writes.

Capture One was spun off from Phase One as a separate company and both were sold to private equity group Axcel in 2019 and operate independently of one another. The company hit multiple bumps in the road after, from the widely disliked move to a subscription format, to the discontinuation of Capture One Express, and the layoff of a large portion of its staff last year which heavily impacted the communications team.

Capture One did not respond to PetaPixel‘s request for comment.