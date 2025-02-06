PetaPixel Members Can Now Download Exclusive RAW+JPEG Photo Galleries

Starting today, PetaPixel Members can download full-resolution RAW files and JPEGs captured with new cameras and lenses starting with the newly-announced OM System OM-3 camera.

Become a PetaPixel Member Today

When PetaPixel launched the Membership program last year, its primary benefit was the removal of ads from the site to allow for a better viewing experience. At the time, PetaPixel promised more perks would come down the road. Over the last few months, those perks have rolled out and Members get $15 off the Moment Store, 25% off the PetaPixel Merch Store, and today that list of perks grows to include access to galleries of images from all the latest cameras and lenses.

These galleries include a range of sample images of varying subjects, light conditions, and camera settings so that photographers can see what a camera or lens can produce before making a purchase. New camera galleries, such as the one for the OM-3, include sample images taken at a range of ISOs so that photographers can better understand the camera’s light-gathering capabilities. New lens galleries will include full-resolution RAW samples of PetaPixel‘s test chart at a range of aperture values to provide photographers with important performance knowledge — information that’s pivotal to making an informed buying decision.

By downloading sample photos, Members are agreeing to PetaPixel’s Sample Galleries Terms of Use.

When Can Members Expect a Sample Gallery to Be Published?

Sample gallery availability will be prioritized and the PetaPixel team is committed to providing access as soon as possible. Manufacturers will occasionally provide PetaPixel with pre-production equipment to preview upcoming products which, unfortunately, often means they can’t be used to share RAW files for download. Sometimes, such as in the case with the OM-3, a manufacturer will allow PetaPixel to fully review and share RAW files, which is why gallery availability timing can vary.

However, PetaPixel is working with manufacturers to acquire final production copies of all new cameras and lenses as soon as possible and PetaPixel will publish an update on the home page every time a gallery is added.

How Many Photos Are Included in Each Gallery?

Each gallery will include at least 25 sample photos taken in both the camera’s RAW format as well as the highest-quality JPEG. The team will always do its best to show a wide range of subjects and lighting conditions, too (bearing in mind the challenges of weather conditions, such as winter where scenes may always include snow).

Beyond those 25 samples, cameras and lenses will also include additional ISO and aperture ramping samples. As a result, the exact number of sample images will vary per product.

Where Can Members Find Sample Galleries?

Sample galleries will be published on a Member’s Only page and organized first by product type and then alphabetically. The files are delivered as a ZIP folder and can be downloaded any number of times by a member.

A link to Sample Galleries can be found on the website’s top navigation bar.

How Much is a PetaPixel Membership?

A PetaPixel Membership costs just $3 per month or $30 per year.

