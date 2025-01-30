Watch NASCAR From the Cockpit With New Driver Cam Experience

TNT Sports and Max are launching a new NASCAR driver camera and audio experience this season, and it debuts this weekend for the 2025 Cook Out Clash at the historic Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, NASCAR’s first race at the stadium since 1971.

When the green flag flies on Sunday night, fans watching at home on Max can view all the action from inside up to four cockpits. The NASCAR Driver Cam will provide live camera feeds from up to 40 different cars during every race on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar.

Alongside the cockpit view camera angle, the broadcast includes graphics overlays that show the driver, their position, their race status, and telemetry data, including speed, engine RPMs, current gear, and more.

Video is only part of the equation — the audio matters, too. Each driver’s camera is synced with layered audio sources, including ambient car noise and team radio communications.

At launch, Warner Bros. Discovery says fans can choose between individual Driver Cams or a pair of pre-set Multiview stream options that feature four drivers each. B/R Racing will run polls for future races to see which drivers fans want to see in the pre-set Multiview.

This dynamic new way to watch NASCAR comes on the heels of a new seven-year multimedia rights agreement between TNT Sports and NASCAR. The deal means NASCAR races, qualifying, and practice sessions will air on TNT Sports, truTV, and Max during the season, and Bleacher Report will host unique NASCAR content on its digital and social platforms.

Motorsports are an especially compelling platform for driver camera views. In 2023, Formula 1 began putting tiny “Driver’s Eye” cameras inside all its drivers’ helmets, providing fans at home a chance to watch high-speed F1 action from a first-person perspective.

Given that a NASCAR stock car has much more room inside, it appears TNT Sports and NASCAR are opting for an offset camera location inside the cockpit, rather than attaching something to the driver’s helmet. However, screenshots show other camera angles, including a hood view and a front bumper view, which are very similar to the camera views gamers choose from in racing video games.

Fans won’t need to wait long to test out the new Driver Cam experience for themselves. It will be available on Max across all supported platforms for the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on Sunday at 8 PM ET (5 PM PT).

Image credits: NASCAR / TNT Sports