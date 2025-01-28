Incredible Infrared Portraits Win Travel Photographer of the Year 2024

Jeremy Gray
A pregnant woman, wrapped in patterned fabric, gazes downward with her hands on her belly. She stands outdoors, under a vast sky. The image is in sepia tones.
Photographer Piper Mackay is the Travel Photographer of the Year 2024. | © Piper Mackay / Travel Photographer of the Year 2024 (tpoty.com)

The Travel Photographer of the Year competition unveiled the 2024 winners, and photographer Piper Mackay won top honors for her incredible infrared images from Kenya.

Born in the United States and now living in Kenya, Mackay has been traveling and photographing in Africa for 20 years. During that time, Mackay has moved from vibrant color photography to subdued monochromatic work and, more recently, infrared photography.

A person in traditional attire stands in a vast landscape. They hold a carved vessel and wear intricate jewelry and adornments. The image is in black and white, enhancing the texture and detail of the scene.
© Piper Mackay / Travel Photographer of the Year 2024 (tpoty.com)

“So many images today are over-saturated, over-processed and even AI-generated. A ‘less is more’ approach is often far more effective. It is therefore refreshing to judge images which demonstrate good camera craft and in-camera creativity — shot full-frame, or close to it, and with very little retouching. This year’s overall winner’s images are a good example,” says competition judge Chris Coe. “They were made with a camera converted to infrared (IR) — a technique is not as straightforward as it sounds. The detail and atmosphere captured is both eye-catching and highly engaging.”

A person stands in a vast, arid landscape, holding a large vessel. They wear multiple necklaces and a wrapped garment. The background is hazy, and the scene appears monochromatic with a sepia tone.
© Piper Mackay / Travel Photographer of the Year 2024 (tpoty.com)
A solitary giraffe walks gracefully across an open grassy savannah under a dramatic cloudy sky. The image is in sepia tones, giving it a timeless, classic feel.
© Piper Mackay / Travel Photographer of the Year 2024 (tpoty.com)

Mackay’s photography has been featured at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington D.C., the Museum of History and Industry in Seattle, and The Art Wolfe Gallery. Her work has also been published in National Geographic, Outdoor Photographer, and more. She has also been honored in the Travel Photographer of the Year competition before, when she won “Highly Commended Portfolio” in the 2020 edition of the contest.

A young person stands facing the camera, wrapped in a shawl, with a traditional thatched hut in the background. The scene is set under a wide, cloudy sky with barren landscape visible. The image has a sepia tone.
© Piper Mackay / Travel Photographer of the Year 2024 (tpoty.com)
Silhouettes of two giraffes walking on a plain with a small tree between them. Sunrays break through dark clouds over distant mountains, creating a dramatic, serene scene.
© Piper Mackay / Travel Photographer of the Year 2024 (tpoty.com)

Young Travel Photographer of the Year

Alongside Travel Photographer of the Year, the competition also names a “Young Travel Photographer of the Year.” This time around, the winner is 14-year-old Chinese photographer Raymond Zhang.

Person seated inside a rusty vehicle, wearing a helmet and jacket, looking out of an open door into bright light. Steam or smoke fills the space, creating a dramatic atmosphere.
14-year-old Chinese photographer Raymond Zhang is the Young Travel Photographer of the Year 2024. | © Raymond Zhang / Travel Photographer of the Year 2024 (tpoty.com)

Zhang became passionate about photography after his father gave him a camera as a 10th birthday gift. Zhang tested out his new camera by photographing birds and was instantly bitten by the photography bug.

When he learned that new development projects threatened the birds he loved photographing, Zhang began to use his camera to raise awareness and inspire change. His winning portfolio shows the lives of train drivers working at a coal mine and the demands of their jobs.

Two people in work clothes are sitting in a rustic train cabin. One is smiling while holding a cigarette, and the other is drinking from a cup. The cabin has worn walls and a red decorative sticker on the window.
© Raymond Zhang / Travel Photographer of the Year 2024 (tpoty.com)

“Raymond has created an impressive collection of images that vividly showcase the hard work and camaraderie involved in running a steam train. Each image tells a unique story, from the sweat and focus of the engineers to the warm, inviting glow of the locomotive’s interior. They convey a sense of timeless dedication and the bond shared by those who work tirelessly behind the scenes,” says judge Angie Nicholson.

Although Zhang is very young, at just 14, the competition has additional categories for specific categories.

In the under-14 category, 12-year-old Australian photographer Leonardo Murray with his landscapes of the Namib desert.

Vast desert landscape with smooth, undulating sand dunes under a clear blue sky. The dunes vary in size and shape, creating gentle shadows that accentuate their curves and textures.
Young Travel Photographer of the Year 14 Years and Under Winner | © Leonardo Murray / Travel Photographer of the Year 2024 (tpoty.com)

Leonardo captured his winning photos when he went to Namibia with his father, who is a professional photographer. Photography skills must run in the family.

Sweeping sand dunes under sunlight create dramatic light and shadow contrasts. The smooth curves of the dunes are enhanced by the varying hues of brown and gray, forming an abstract, serene landscape.
© Leonardo Murray / Travel Photographer of the Year 2024 (tpoty.com)

“Beautiful landscapes capturing the majesty of the Namib Desert. For someone so young to see and capture the near abstract shapes and rhythms in this set shows a sense of image perception that is remarkable. At 12 years old, these show a good creative eye and use of light balancing the natural light and in-camera technique,” comments judge Jeremy Hoare.

Polish photographer Maksymilian Paczkowski won the 15 to 18-year-old section for his vibrant bird photos. Paczkowski, a high school student, loves nature and wildlife photography.

A vibrant kingfisher with blue and orange plumage flaps its wings while perched on a dark, muddy surface. The background is softly blurred with green and yellow tones, suggesting a natural, wetland environment.
Young Travel Photographer of the Year Age 15-18 Winner | © Maksymilian Paczkowski / Travel Photographer of the Year 2024 (tpoty.com)

“A great eye for an image and use of color in putting together a portfolio more skillfully than most older photographers manage. It’s great to see Maksymillian’s work and he has a bright future. This type of bird images aren’t easy to do,” the judges explain.

A yellow bird perched on a branch amidst a vibrant yellow floral background. The bird has a gray head and is singing, blending harmoniously with the bright surroundings.
© Maksymilian Paczkowski / Travel Photographer of the Year 2024 (tpoty.com)

Individual Category Winners and Awards

Beyond the overarching “Photographer of the Year” winners above, the TPOTY awards photographers for individual photos and portfolios across numerous categories. Single image winners and selected portfolio winners are featured below.

Faces, People, Cultures

Two individuals with painted faces and spiky hair are shown in a dimly lit setting. One person is in the foreground, looking directly at the camera, while the other is slightly behind. Both have dark body paint and intense expressions.
Portfolio Winner — Faces, People, Cultures | © Maricruz Sainz de Aja (Mexico) / Travel Photographer of the Year 2024 (tpoty.com)
Close-up of a person's hands covered in ash holding a rustic, weathered wooden flute. The flute has a small hole and is held delicately. The background is blurred, emphasizing the textured hands and instrument.
Portfolio Winner — Faces, People, Cultures | © Maricruz Sainz de Aja (Mexico) / Travel Photographer of the Year 2024 (tpoty.com)

 

A person is being dragged on the ground while holding onto the tail of a galloping white horse. The scene is dramatic, with dust swirling around them against a dark, stormy background. The horse has a saddle but no rider.
Best Single Image Winner — Faces, People, Cultures | © Partha Pratim Roy (India) / Travel Photographer of the Year 2024 (tpoty.com)

Planet Earth — Landscape, Climate, and Water

A stunning aerial view of a glacier showing a vibrant blue river cutting through and cascading off the edge into the ocean below, creating a dynamic waterfall amidst the icy landscape. The sky above is overcast, adding contrast to the scene.
Portfolio Winner — Planet Earth – Landscape, Climate, and Water | © Roie Galitz (Israel) / Travel Photographer of the Year 2024 (tpoty.com)
Aerial view of a melting glacier with crack patterns and a thin blue meltwater stream winding through it, leading to a body of dark blue water. Patterns resemble veins across the snowy surface.
Portfolio Winner — Planet Earth – Landscape, Climate, and Water | © Roie Galitz (Israel) / Travel Photographer of the Year 2024 (tpoty.com)

 

Two children look out from a window of a building as they sit with their legs hanging outside. The street below them is flooded with murky water, reaching the base of the homes. The scene reflects flooding in a residential area.
Best Single Image Winner — Planet Earth – Landscape, Climate, and Water | © Alain Schroeder (Belgium) / Travel Photographer of the Year 2024 (tpoty.com)

Travel in Monochrome

A black and white landscape showing a vast field with two small cabins bathed in sunlight. The foreground is covered in shadows, while jagged mountains loom in the background under a partly cloudy sky.
Portfolio Winner — Travel in Monochrome | © Aleš Krivec (Slovenia) / Travel Photographer of the Year 2024 (tpoty.com)
A serene monochrome landscape shows a misty valley at sunrise. Sunlight breaks over distant hills, illuminating trees scattered across the fog-covered terrain. A solitary house stands amidst the mist, creating a tranquil, mysterious atmosphere.
Portfolio Winner — Travel in Monochrome | © Aleš Krivec (Slovenia) / Travel Photographer of the Year 2024 (tpoty.com)

 

A person silhouetted in dramatic lighting holds a vase, with light streaming through smoke or fog. The scene is black and white, creating a mysterious and artistic atmosphere.
Best Single Image Winner — Travel in Monochrome | © Linda Wride (UK) / Travel Photographer of the Year 2024 (tpoty.com)

Wildlife, Nature, and Underwater

An underwater view of a crocodile swimming in clear blue water. The crocodile's long snout and teeth are visible, and several fish are swimming around in the background over a bed of underwater plants.
Portfolio Winner — Wildlife, Nature, and Underwater | © Jenny Stock (UK) / Travel Photographer of the Year 2024 (tpoty.com)
Close-up of a crocodile's eye in the dark, highlighting intricate scales and textures on its skin. The eye reflects a hint of light, creating a striking contrast against the dark background.
Portfolio Winner — Wildlife, Nature, and Underwater | © Jenny Stock (UK) / Travel Photographer of the Year 2024 (tpoty.com)

 

A Pallas's cat crouches low in a snowy landscape. Its fur is thick and speckled with snowflakes, blending with the frosty surroundings. The cat gazes intently forward, showcasing its round face and fluffy body.
Best Single Image Winner — Wildlife, Nature, and Underwater | © Joshua Holko (Australia) / Travel Photographer of the Year 2024 (tpoty.com)

One Shot Winners

People play baseball in traditional attire on a foggy day, with a large Buddha statue in the background. The scene captures a blend of cultural and recreational activities in a mountainous setting.
One Shot: Cities, Towns, Streets Winner | © Matthew DeSantis (USA) / Travel Photographer of the Year 2024 (tpoty.com)
A small white church stands on a snowy hill surrounded by leafless trees. The scene is enveloped in soft fog, creating a serene and dreamlike atmosphere with a warm golden glow in the background.
One Shot: Escape Winner | © Ngar Shun Victor Wong (Hong Kong) / Travel Photographer of the Year 2024 (tpoty.com)
A group of women in vibrant traditional attire and ornate headpieces smile and interact. They wear colorful dresses with intricate patterns, one holding a pair of sunglasses, and another covering her face with a red scarf, displaying henna designs.
One Shot: Festivals and Celebrations Winner | © Jo Kearney (UK) / Travel Photographer of the Year 2024 (tpoty.com)
An elderly woman in a headscarf sits pensively by a grave adorned with glowing candles and marigold flowers at night. People in the background pay respects, contributing to the serene atmosphere.
One Shot: Women in World Culture Winner | © Erhan Coral (Turkey) / Travel Photographer of the Year 2024 (tpoty.com)

Selected Rising Talent Winners

Panoramic view of a city skyline at dusk, with numerous skyscrapers emerging through thick, low-lying clouds. The tallest building stands prominently on the right, while the sky transitions from blue to orange as night falls.
Rising Talent | © Florian Kriechbaumer (Germany) / Travel Photographer of the Year 2024 (tpoty.com)
A person sits in low light, looking to the side, with hands near a bowl. The scene is in black and white, creating a dramatic contrast between light and shadow.
Rising Talent | © Thibault Gerbaldi (France) / Travel Photographer of the Year 2024 (tpoty.com)
Inside a textured cave, a person stands on a wooden boat at the edge of a calm river. The view is framed by the cave's ceiling, revealing a serene outdoor scene with a forested background.
Rising Talent | © Gilberto Costa (Portugal) / Travel Photographer of the Year 2024 (tpoty.com)
A person in a red jacket stands on rocky terrain, observing flowing lava streams glowing bright orange and red. The contrast between the dark cooled lava and vibrant molten lava creates a striking visual scene.
Rising Talent | © Agnieszka Wieczorek (Poland) / Travel Photographer of the Year 2024 (tpoty.com)
A person in a red robe walks across a barren landscape with towering snow-capped mountains in the background, under a cloudy sky. A small settlement is visible in the distant valley.
Rising Talent | © Sofia Brogi (Italy) / Travel Photographer of the Year 2024 (tpoty.com)
A child leans closely against a large horned animal, possibly a cow or bull, focusing intently. The horns create a prominent frame in the foreground. The sunny background is slightly blurred with hints of greenery.
Rising Talent | © Kevin Hoare (USA) / Travel Photographer of the Year 2024 (tpoty.com)

People’s Choice

Man in profile with eyes closed, a pangolin gently draped over his head and shoulders. The background is dark, emphasizing the texture of the pangolin's scales and the man's peaceful expression.
People’s Choice Winner | © Mauro De Bettio (Italy) / Travel Photographer of the Year 2024 (tpoty.com)

Photographers from more than 150 countries submitted over 20,000 images this year, and there are so many fantastic winners, including many runners-up, highly commended, and commended photos. All of these are available to view on the Travel Photographer of the Year 2024 website.

Image credits: Travel Photographer of the Year 2024 (tpoty.com). Each photographer is credited in the image captions.

