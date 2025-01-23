More Sony Tough CFexpress Cards Require Free Repair to Toughen Up

Last June, Sony announced that some of its Tough CFexpress Type A memory cards had a problem. Sony addressed the issue with a free repair program for affected customers. Sony has now said that more cards are affected, extending free repair services to additional photographers and videographers.

“There may be issues with certain CEA-G series memory cards, where the memory cards are not recognized, or the image does not save correctly in low-temperature conditions. The issue may occur around the lower limit of the recommended operating temperature range (14° Fahrenheit, -10° Celsius),” Sony explains in a support article published on June 26, 2024.

The basic information remains the same; the issue still impacts “certain” CEA-G80T, CEA-G160T, CEA-G320T, and CEA-G640T memory cards, which are Sony Tough series CFexpres Type A cards in 80, 160, 320, and 640GB capacities. However, the affected lot numbers have expanded with an update to the support page on January 22, 2025.

Specifically, Sony has added new 320GB and 640GB Tough CFexpress Type A cards to its list. 320GB cards with eight-digit lot numbers from 22040001 to 22080110 and nine-digit lot numbers from 220400010 to 220801100 are now included in the repair program.

As for the 640GB cards, those with eight-digit lot numbers from 22080001 to 22100136 and nine-digit lot numbers from 220800010 to 221001360 have been added.

It is worth noting that regardless of the capacity and length of the lot number, Sony says no cards with lot numbers starting with “3” are affected.

Photographers can determine the lot number of their Tough memory card by looking near the bottom of the card’s rear.

The free repair program is available until June 29, 2029, “subject to the terms and conditions of the memory card’s original Limited Warranty.” Sony advises impacted customers to back up the content of their memory card and erase all files before sending it to Sony for repair. During the repair process, all contents and data on the memory card will be deleted and will not be recoverable.

Complete details concerning affected cards and the free repair program are available on Sony’s support website. Impacted customers are advised to contact Sony Support in their region.

Image credits: Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.