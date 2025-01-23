Luminar Mobile 2.2 Adds RAW Editing to the AI-Powered iPhone and iPad Photo Editor

Luminar Mobile version 2.2 is available now, adding comprehensive RAW image editing support and iCloud syncing to the iPhone, iPad, and Vision Pro photo editing application.

Luminar Mobile received a significant revamp last June, bringing the then iPad-only app to iPhone and Vision Pro. With the new version 2.2 update, the app now supports RAW image editing for files from leading camera makers. As experienced photo editors know, RAW files offer much more flexibility during post-processing, including superior control over exposure, shadows, highlights, white balance, and colors.

Alongside RAW image editing, Luminar Mobile 2.2 introduces a new edit history feature that tracks and saves all user modifications, enabling photographers to return to earlier versions of their edits. This is an essential part of a non-destructive image editing workflow.

The app also promises an improved user interface, which the developer Skylum says makes the app “more intuitive and user-friendly, providing a smoother and more enjoyable editing experience.” The latest version on iPad has a reorganized Tool Develop section, offering better access to Saturation and Vignette tools. Further, a Revert to Original button has been edited.

Many photographers use mobile editing tools in addition to other devices. Luminar Mobile 2.2 adds iCloud Syn c for editing history, enabling photographers to pick up where they left off on a different connected Apple device. For example, a user can begin editing something on their iPad and then perform finishing touches on an iPhone.

For those unfamiliar with Luminar Mobile, it is an AI-powered image editing application that aims to combine automated, intelligent AI editing tools with manual controls. It provides tools to replace skies, enhance landscapes, retouch portraits, and adjust images using familiar things like curves and sliders. Skylum promises that Luminar Mobile delivers professional-quality results “in a snap.”

Luminar Mobile lives alongside Skylum’s AI-powered desktop photo editing applications, including Luminar Neo and Aperty, a new AI-powered app explicitly built for editing and retouching portraits.

Pricing and Availability

Luminar Mobile 2.2 is available now for iPhone, iPad, and Vision Pro. It is a free download and includes a free seven-day trial. Once this trial is up, customers can choose from one-month, one-year, and lifetime licenses for $4.99, $29.99, and $47.99, respectively.

Image credits: Skylum. Featured image created using a background asset licensed via Depositphotos.

