Madison Square Garden’s First Official Photographer Dies

Legendary photographer George Kalinsky, who spent over 50 years documenting events at Madison Square Garden, has passed away.

Kalinsky died at the age of 88 in a senior living facility in Manhattan, New York on Thursday. His son Lee said the photographer passed away from natural causes and complications of Parkinson’s disease.

Beginning in 1966 until his death, Kalinsky served as Madison Square Garden’s first official photographer — shooting historic sporting and music events such as Muhammad Ali’s “Fight of the Century” against Joe Frazier to The Rolling Stones performing their first gig at the venue in 1969.

However, Kalinsky is perhaps best known for his iconic photograph of Willis Reed, the injured New York Knicks captain, walking onto the Madison Square Garden court for Game Seven of the 1970 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kalinsky’s photograph captures Reed emerging from the tunnel, limping onto the court after receiving injections to numb the pain shooting down his right leg from an injury sustained earlier in that championship series.

In an incredible turn, the New York Knicks would go on to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers in seven games for their first NBA title — making Kalinsky’s image even more memorable.

How an Encounter With Muhammad Ali Turned into a Career

According to an obituary in The New York Times, Kalinsky credits a serendipitous meeting with Muhammad Ali for launching his longtime photography career.

While on vacation in 1966, Kalinsky noticed Muhammad Ali and sports commentator Howard Cosell strolling along a street in Miami Beach. With his camera slung over his shoulder, he followed them to a boxing gym and managed to gain entry by claiming he was a photographer for Madison Square Garden.

“At the time, I was lucky to be the photographer for my own family,” Kalinsky later recalled, according to the news outlet.

Seizing the opportunity, he approached The Miami Herald and sold them a photograph of Ali training for an upcoming fight. Upon returning to New York, he used the single roll of film he had taken of the heavyweight champion to secure a freelance gig with the Garden’s boxing department.

Kalinsky soon began regularly photographing boxing matches, basketball games, and New York Rangers hockey games. By the time the new Madison Square Garden opened on Manhattan’s West Side in 1968, he had officially become its first photographer.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary photographer George Kalinsky. For more than 50 years, George was synonymous with Madison Square Garden — there wasn’t a single important moment at The World’s Most Famous Arena that George didn’t capture,” Madison Square Garden says in a statement.

“From Willis Reed’s inspiring walk onto the court for Game 7 of 1970 NBA Finals to ‘The Fight of the Century’ between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier, George and his lens were there.”

“He was a giant in the world of photography and an integral part of the history of Madison Square Garden. Our thoughts are with all those who loved him.”