Find the Perfect Clip in Seconds With New AI in Adobe Premiere Pro

With the famous Sundance Film Festival kicking off this week in Park City, Utah, Adobe thought it a good time to discuss what’s next for Adobe Premiere Pro, a popular video editing platform for amateur and professional filmmakers alike.

No matter their experience level, all video editors deal with some of the same problems, including tedious tasks like finding clips, transcribing or translating footage, waiting for software to catch up, and dealing with complicated color spaces. Adobe hopes to address all these issues with new beta releases for Premiere Pro, After Effects, and Frame.io.

In the Premiere Pro beta, Adobe utilizes new artificial intelligence (AI) to help video editors find what they need faster than ever.

“With new Media Intelligence and the Search panel in Premiere Pro (beta), the power of AI helps you find exactly what you need, when you need it,” Adobe explains in a new blog post.

Premiere Pro automatically analyzes the content of a user’s clips and recognizes objects, locations, camera angles, and more. Within the new Search panel, users can seek out certain visuals, specific spoken words, or information within embedded metadata using natural language queries. For example, someone could search for a “close up of a person running at sunset,” and Premiere Pro will find that clip. Or someone could look for “California,” and see all clips with related visuals, transcript mentions, and embedded location metadata. Adobe adds that this all occurs on the device, so users don’t need an internet connection to use the media analysis and new search.

Premiere Pro is also receiving caption translations. As of now, this works with 17 languages, although it is a safe bet that more will be added later. This also supports multi-language caption tracks so that multiple languages can be visible on-screen simultaneously.

Moving to After Effects, Adobe is focusing on improving performance. After Effects (beta) has a new and improved caching system that uses both the computer’s RAM and high-performance disks to preview and playback larger, complex projects faster than ever. The prior version relied exclusively on RAM, so adding disk resources should significantly speed up playback in After Effects.

After Effects is also getting HDR monitoring with support for PQ and HLG video.

Jumping to the final cog in the Adobe video editing wheel, Frame.io, Camera to Cloud is now available for select Canon cameras. This was announced at Adobe MAX 2024, and now Canon EOS C80 and C400 cinema cameras natively work with Frame.io’s Camera to Cloud feature. Adobe is quick to add that Premiere Pro supports RAW video files from these cameras, too.

“No matter your workflow, genre, content, or delivery platform, we’re focused on making tools that reduce the tedium so you can focus on what you love: telling your story,” Adobe says. “And as more professional editors and motion designers than ever choose Premiere Pro, After Effects, and Frame.io, we’re continuing to prioritize core workflows so you can tell your story with powerful industry standard tools.”

All the new features are now available in beta. Users can learn more about accessing Premiere Pro (beta) and After Effects (beta) on Adobe’s website.

Image credits: Adobe