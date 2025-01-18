The 14 Fantastic Winners of the 2024 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest

Jeremy Gray
A striking black and white image shows a group of sharks swimming gracefully in dark waters. The sharks' streamlined bodies and fins are clearly visible against the black background, creating a dynamic sense of movement and depth.
‘Dancing White Tips’ by Eduardo Labat; Roca Partida, Revillagigedo, Mexico | Best in Show, First Place in Black and White category, 2024 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest

The winners of the 13th annual Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest have been unveiled, with Eduardo Labat earning “Best in Show” with a jaw-dropping photo of white-tip reef sharks circling off the coast of Mexico. Labat also earned top honors in the black and white category.

“It was our last dive of the day, in the afternoon with sunlight fading. At Roca Partida, most white tip sharks congregate in small groups at various ledges throughout the rock formation,” explains Labat. “On this particular afternoon, a large aggregation of white tips started forming some distance from the rock. Dozens of sharks formed a tight group at an approximate depth of 25 feet. The sharks were not hunting or exhibiting aggressive behavior. After witnessing this rare event from the periphery of the formation, I slowly ascended to hover just above it. That is where I took this picture.”

Labat captured the incredible shot using a Sony a6600 with a Tokina 10-17mm f/3.5-4.5 fisheye lens. His gear was inside a Nauticam housing, and he used Sea and Sea YS-DE Duo strobes for illumination.

“This year’s Ocean Art competition was nothing short of extraordinary,” says Nirupam Nigam, organizer of the contest and President of Bluewater Photo and Editor-in-Chief of the Underwater Photography Guide.

“The talent and vision displayed by our participants have set new benchmarks for underwater photography. These images do more than win awards; they captivate hearts and minds, reaching millions globally and reminding us of our shared responsibility to protect the ocean’s beauty. It’s an honor to see the competition grow in scope and impact every year,” Nigam continues.

Alongside Labat’s grand prize victory, blue ribbons were doled out for an additional 13 categories. All the category winners are featured below.

2024 Ocean Art Contest Category Winners

Wide Angle

A diver swims through an underwater scene filled with tangled mangrove roots. Sunlight filters through the water, casting warm hues and illuminating a mix of shadows. The scene has a mysterious and enchanting atmosphere.
‘Light’ by Hwanhee Kim; Carwash, Rancho Viejo, Mexico | 2024 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest

Macro

A dark-colored fish with long, flowing fins outlined in bright yellow against a black background. The fish is angled diagonally, displaying its sleek body and distinct markings.
‘Juvenile Batfish’ by Adam Martin; Tulamben Bali, Indonesia | 2024 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest

Marine Life Behavior

A small fish with striped scales is surrounded by tiny particles in a dark underwater environment. It appears to be emitting a cloud-like substance from its mouth.
‘Born from Mouth’ by Yoichi Sato; Minamisatsuma, Kagoshima, Japan | 2024 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest

Portrait

Leafy sea dragon with intricate green and yellow leaf-like appendages floats in a blue underwater scene. The sea dragon is surrounded by blurred plants and immersed in a serene aquatic environment.
‘Exceptional Shipping’ by Stefano Cerbai; Australia | 2024 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest

Cold Water

Underwater image of a cormorant swimming close to sea anemones clustered on rocks. The green water provides a mysterious backdrop, highlighting the bird's sleek, dark body and sharp gaze.
‘Curious Cormorant’ by James Emery; Metridium Fields, Monterey, California | 2024 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest

Nudibranchs

Underwater scene showing numerous translucent jellyfish attached to a submerged branch. They are illuminated against a greenish backdrop, surrounded by strands of aquatic plants, creating an ethereal ambiance.
‘Hooded Nudbranchs’ by Borut Furlan | 2024 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest

Blackwater

A vibrant squid with translucent skin and orange spots moves gracefully against a black background, displaying its tentacles and streamlined body.
‘Hunting’ by Kyungshin Kim; Anilao, Philippines | 2024 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest

Underwater Conservation

A person in a red bikini floats on their back in water surrounded by numerous empty plastic bottles. The bottles create a dense layer around them, highlighting environmental pollution. The water is visible through small gaps between the bottles.
‘Drowning in Plastic’ by Kimber Greenwood; High Springs, Florida | 2024 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest

Underwater Digital Art

A fish surrounded by a circular pattern of colorful, translucent bubbles against a dark background. The bubbles display hues of purple, blue, and pink, creating a vibrant, glowing effect around the fish.
‘Desire’ by Unkoo Kim; Seogwipo, Jeju Island, South Korea | 2024 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest

Underwater Fashion

A person underwater wearing a dramatic red and black outfit with a glowing headpiece. Three small figures with red skin and horns swim around them. The person floats toward a light at the water's surface.
‘Long Live the Queen!’ by Lucie Drlikova; Aquapalace Praha, Czech Republic | 2024 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest

Compact Wide Angle

A shark swims among a vast school of small fish in the ocean. The water is illuminated with shades of blue, creating an ethereal underwater scene. The shark is in motion, surrounded by flowing clusters of fish.
‘Hunting in the Night’ by Marco Lausdei; Maldives | 2024 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest

Compact Macro

A long-nosed hawkfish with orange and white patterns swims among green coral. The fish has distinctive fins and a pointed snout, blending with its vibrant underwater surroundings.
‘Longnose Hawkfish’ by Naomi Springett; Great Barrier Reef, Australia | 2024 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest

Compact Behavior

A close-up of a large fish with its mouth open, showing sharp teeth. A small blue and black striped fish is next to it, appearing to clean the larger fish. The background is a blurry underwater scene.
‘Mutualism’ by Naomi Springett; Great Barrier Reef, Australia | 2024 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest

More from the 2024 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest

Alongside the best-in-show and category winners featured above, the competition judges selected second, third, fourth, and fifth-place finishers, alongside honorable mentions. The complete gallery of all award-winning photos is available on the Underwater Photography Guide website.

Image credits: All photos courtesy of the 2024 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest and the Underwater Photography Guide. Individual photographers are credited in the captions.

