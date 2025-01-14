Ohio Lawmakers Put Access to Police Body Cam Video Behind Paywall

Ohio lawmakers have passed a controversial bill that could make it more difficult for people to gain access to footage captured by law enforcement, including video from body cameras.

Earlier this month, lawmakers in Ohio passed H.B. 315, a behemoth bill that was signed into law by Republican governor Mike DeWine. As reported by News 5 Cleveland, the bill includes provisions that enable law enforcement agencies to charge up to $750 for people to gain access to video from police officers and jails.

The argument provided by lawmakers and Governor DeWine is that it takes law enforcement agencies effort and time to provide video as part of the public record and that these agencies should have a means of recouping the costs of these “burdens.”

“I strongly support the public’s — and the news media’s — right to access public records. The language in House Bill 315 doesn’t change that right,” DeWine writes in an official statement.

“Law enforcement-worn body cameras and dashboard cameras have been a major improvement for both law enforcement investigations and for accountability. However, I am sensitive to the fact that this changing technology has affected law enforcement by often times creating unfunded burdens on these agencies, especially when it comes to the often time consuming and labor-intensive work it takes to provide them as public records.”

DeWine continues, adding that law enforcement agencies should not be required to choose between using their resources “for officers on the street” and doing time-intensive things like editing and redacting video so that it can be released to the public. If videos show things that could jeopardize active investigations or put protected people (like children) at risk, they must be redacted and edited, which can take considerable time.

Lawmakers argue that of Ohio’s nearly 1,000 police departments, many are small and lack the resources to handle video requests.

Amid questioning from journalists, DeWine reiterated that he is a “strong proponent” of police cameras while noting that because there are so many more police officers wearing body cameras, the process of supplying video in response to public records requests has become excessive.

House Bill 315 allows agencies, at their discretion, to charge $75 per hour for video processing work, up to a maximum fee of $750. Legal experts worry the bill will reduce access to videos from police dash and body cameras, as well as footage from inside jails. These videos are part of the public record in Ohio.

DeWine says that if the bill he signed into law “turns out to have unforeseen consequences,” he will work to amend the language to address “legitimate concerns.”

News 5 Cleveland journalist Morgan Trau puts it well in her excellent reporting, “Police body and dash camera footage helps Ohioans know what’s going on in their communities.” Ohio lawmakers have put a paywall up in front of that knowledge, which often stands as one of the last lines of defense for people who have dangerous or otherwise unfortunate interactions with law enforcement.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.