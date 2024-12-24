NASA’s Images of the Year 2024 Shine a Light on the Cosmos

NASA has shared some of its top images of 2024 featuring faraway galaxies, leaf peeping from onboard the International Space Station (ISS), and the space agency’s ongoing mission to make interplanetary travel a reality.

The gallery also features images of Hurricane Milton as seen by the astronauts onboard the ISS, as well as satellite imagery of lava flowing out of a volcano in Iceland near to the country’s Blue Lagoon spa.

The full gallery can be seen here.

Image credits: Courtesy of NASA.