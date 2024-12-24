Motorsport Photographer’s Death at Rally Race Was ‘Preventable’

The death of a motorsport photographer — who was killed by an out-of-control car at a rally event — was “preventable,” according to a coroner.

Veteran motorsport photographer Kevin Corin died while covering the Royce Watson Memorial Hanmer Rally in North Canterbury, New Zealand on September 1, 2018,

While photographing the rally, Corin was hit by a car that had lost control in what was described as “a freak accident” at the time.

The photographer, who had more than 45 years of experience, was pronounced dead at the scene just over an hour later.

According to a report by New Zealand news outlet Stuff, as an accredited photographer, Corin, had been allowed to take pictures of the stage in an area where spectators weren’t allowed to watch the action from.

In an inquest into Corin’s death six years later, a coroner has ruled that Corin’s death was preventable. The coroner also expressed concern that motorsport photographers were not subject to the same viewing restrictions as spectators.

Coroner Rachael Schmidt-McCleave says that this allowed Mr. Corin to position himself in a previously compromised area. She noted that while photographers bear some responsibility, the pursuit of a perfect shot can diminish situational awareness and ongoing risk assessment.

“I remain concerned, however, that it appears to be accepted that photographers are not subject to the same viewing restrictions as spectators, which led Mr Corin to choose to stand in a spot where an incident involving a test safety car had already occurred,” coroner Rachael Schmidt-McCleave says.

“While I accept that there is a degree of self-responsibility attached to this decision, especially as an accredited photographer who has signed a waiver, human nature means that ongoing risk assessment potentially falls away when the opportunity arises to take that one good photograph.

“I am also concerned that when a person is looking through a viewfinder of a camera to find the best shot, they may become less aware of hazards in their vicinity.”

At the rally event, a competing car lost control after becoming airborne while exiting a ford. The vehicle veered off-road, rolled, and struck photographer Corin, who was unable to evade it.

Spectators, including Corin’s son, provided immediate aid and freed him from the car, but paramedics took 25 minutes to arrive, and Corin was pronounced dead at 6:15 P.M.

Despite prior warnings and an earlier incident on the same course, race organizers did not implement additional safety measures. However, Corin decided to position himself where he did, knowing the risks.

“There was no direct action by any party that contributed to Mr Corin’s death but, rather, it occurred because of a number of factors and was preventable,” Schmidt-McCleave writes.

According to Stuff, Schmidt-McCleave says that many factors around risk assessment and safety planning, have been rectified by the Motorsport New Zealand since the photographer’s death. In addition, delays in providing medical assistance have been acknowledged.

“Mr Corin was clearly an accomplished sports photographer (I have viewed copies of his work) and a loved father, friend and family member,” Schmidt-McCleave writes.

“I offer my sincere condolences to his family and loved ones, and I thank them for their patience in awaiting this finding.”