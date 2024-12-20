Instagram Teases AI Editing Tool That Can Change ‘Any Aspect of Your Video’

Instagram is rolling out a generative AI editing feature in 2025 that will enable users to “change nearly any aspect of your videos.”

Instagram head Adam Mosseri teased the new technology in a video posted on the social media platform on Thursday.

The feature is powered by Meta’s Movie Gen AI model and is expected to launch on the platform in the new year.

According to Mosseri, the goal of the generative AI editing feature is to equip creators with advanced tools to enhance their content and bring their ideas to life, all without requiring extensive video editing or manipulation skills.

In the clip, Mosseri demonstrates how the generative AI editing feature can modify his outfit, adjust his background, add jewelry, and alter his overall appearance.

Mosseri talks to the camera while the background of his video changes seamlessly into a snowy mountain landscape and his outfit changes from a brown cardigan to a white furry coat.

In another scene, the Instagram head transforms into an animated puppet version of himself sitting in a country landscape.

Mosseri also reveals how the generative AI editing feature can add new objects to the existing background — including a gold chain around his neck without changing the rest of his clothing.

“We’re working on some really exciting AI tools for you video creators out there,” Mosseri says in the video.

“A lot of you make amazing content that makes Instagram what it is and we want to give you more tools to help realize your ideas. And you should be able to do anything you want with your videos.

“You should be able to change your outfit or change the context in which you’re sitting, or add a chain, whatever you can think of.”

Meta previewed its “industry-leading” AI video generator Movie Gen back in October but gave no word on the release date.

Videos on Movie Gen can be generated via a text prompt but also with a still image or moving footage. The model also has the capability to match AI-generated audio with AI imagery and videos can be made in different aspect ratios — features that already exist on competitors’ models.



Image credits: Header photo via Instagram/Adam Mosseri.

