Feisty Parakeet Bites Lizard in Winning Image of SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year

Matt Growcoot
A pelican with an open beak sits on a blue railing, while a vibrant green parrot with red accents pecks at a large lizard clinging to a tree trunk. Lush greenery surrounds the scene.
Photo credit: Kevin Rooney, left, Hira Punjabi, right.

A parakeet attacking a lizard has claimed first place at the Society of the International Nature and Wildlife Photographers Bird Photographer of the Year 2024.

SINWP for short, the competition raises money for the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), a charitable organization based in the United Kingdom that focuses on the conservation of birds and other wildlife.

Hira Punjabi from Maharashtra, India won the competition for his photo of a parakeet biting a monitor lizard in a tree in Keoladeo National Park in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, India, in January 2024.

“This is a bird sanctuary where many migratory birds come here in winter and some resident birds breed here,” Punjabi explains. “January is a very cold month and many times there is a mist and fog, I have observed this behavior of birds attacking snakes and lizards, as they feed on bird eggs.”

A vibrant green parrot with yellow tail feathers appears to attack a large lizard on a tree trunk. The lizard clings to the bark, while the parrot, mid-flight, seems to confront it with an outstretched beak. Dense greenery surrounds them.
Overall winner of SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year 2024. | Hira Punjabi

“For the last 30 years I have been going here, but this time I was lucky,” he continues. “After observing the same tree for four days, one morning a pair of parakeets along with some 10 or 12 birds started attacking the lizards, the whole drama lasted for an hour or so. I managed to shoot many images, but this one is my favorite.”

A close-up of a red grouse in mid-flight with wings spread wide. The background is a soft blur, emphasizing the bird's detailed plumage and bright red eye combs.
Second place overall. | Thomas McDonnell
A great gray owl with striking yellow eyes and mottled gray and white feathers spreads its wings widely while perched on snow. It gazes intently, creating an impression of readiness and focus in a wintry landscape.
Third place overall. | Maggie Bullock

Now in its seventh year, SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year has raised £16,138 (over $20,000) for the RSPB since its inception. This year saw 2,300 photographs submitted from across the world. Below, PetaPixel picks out some of the very best Commended images.

Close-up of a Northern Gannet with sharp blue eyes staring directly at the camera. Its creamy white plumage and pale yellow head stand out against a soft gray background. Raindrops are visible on its feathers.
Portrait of a gannet. | Ann Jeffray
An eagle with outstretched wings soars against a blurred mountainous background, its feathers spread wide in flight.
A bearded vulture in flight. | Arne Bivrin
Two swans face each other on a calm lake during sunset, creating silhouettes against a golden background. The water lightly reflects the warm hues, and droplets of water fall from the swans' beaks, enhancing the serene atmosphere.
Two swans. | Edwin De A Godinho
A bird emerges from the water with a fish in its beak, surrounded by green aquatic plants. The fish, slightly airborne, is caught mid-motion, highlighting the bird's successful catch and the vibrant, natural habitat.
An expert fisher. | Beth Walker
A close-up of a puffin with a vibrant orange and black beak, set against a soft-focus background of dark green and pink hues, giving the image a gentle, dreamy atmosphere.
Portrait of a puffin. | Beverley Thain
A small bird with bright plumage delicately perches on rusty barbed wire, pulling strands of fluffy material, likely for nesting, against a blurred green background.
A busy goldfinch. | Gianpiero Ferrari
A blue tit in mid-flight with its wings spread wide and feet extended, set against a blurred green background.
A blue tit mid-flight. | Gray Neville
A majestic golden eagle soars through the sky with its wings fully spread, against a blurred mountainous background. Its sharp gaze and powerful posture emphasize its grace and strength.
An Egyptian vulture. | Arne Bivrin
A bird with outstretched wings silhouetted against a golden sunset sky, holding a small object in its beak.
Hermis Haridas
A toucan with a vibrant orange beak is hanging upside down from a branch over a body of water, appearing to drink. Its black and white plumage contrasts with the earthy, brown background of branches and soil.
A hanging toucan. | Hira Punjabi
A small bird clings to a tree branch using its beak and feet. The branch has green and orange leaves, with a blurred natural background.
This little bird appears to have gotten himself entangled. | Dennis Liu
A bird with outstretched wings flies low over the water, in front of a large, dramatic wave crashing in the background. The scene captures motion and energy, with a clear blue sky and ocean in the backdrop.
Reminiscent of a Hollywood explosion. | Luisa Lynch

More information about the competition, including on how to enter next year, can be found here.

