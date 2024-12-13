Legacy of Japanese-American Photographer Celebrated After Tragic Death

Renowned Japanese-American photographer Yasuomi Hashimura is being remembered for his work, after he was fatally attacked by a stranger.

Last month, acclaimed photographer Hashimura, also known as Hashi, tragically died after being pushed and shoved to the ground in a random attack weeks earlier in Manhattan, New York.

The 79-year-old photographer was reportedly walking on Third Avenue, Manhattan at approximately 8.25 P.M. on October 22 when a stranger struck his cane and pushed him. Hashimura hit his head as he fell to the ground on the sidewalk.

He suffered a severe head injury and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The photographer tragically passed away on November 11 after succumbing to injuries from the unprovoked attack.

The NYPD arrested suspect Corey Smith, who is homeless, a day after the incident and he was subsequently charged with manslaughter. The two men reportedly did not know each other.

Hashimura’s funeral was held on November 24 in Greenwich Village and the photographer is now being remembered for legacy on the art world and the Japanese diaspora, according to a report by NBC News.

Born in post-war Osaka, Japan, Hashimura rose to prominence in American advertising photography after emigrating to the U.S. in 1968.

He used his savings and a $5,000 loan to open his photography studio “Hashi Studio” in Manhattan in 1974. He went on to become a prominent photographer in the ad industry, shooting campaigns for global brands such as Coca-Cola, Absolut, Stuart Weitzman, and Panasonic.

Hashimura was known for his innovative and expert use of lighting, high-speed strobe techniques, unconventional angles, and striking visual effects in his photography. According to an obituary by Greenwich Village Funeral Home, Hashimura was particularly celebrated for the surreal quality he brought to commercial imagery, elevating it into an art form.

One of his celebrated works Rainbow in Space was selected by the World Federation of United Nations Associations (WFUNA) as a limited-edition art print for the commemorative stamp honoring the United Nations University. This marked the first time a photograph was chosen for this prestigious series, which had previously featured works by artists like Salvador Dalí and Andy Warhol.

Despite his commercial success, Hashimura described photography as a way to “help people see things in a way they haven’t seen before.”

Hashi is survived by his two children Kenneth Taro and Ann Akari and his granddaughter, Indigo Rei. His wife Ryoko predeceased him in April 2021 following a battle with cancer.

“Pouring his soul into his craft, Hashi elevated commercial photography into an art form, setting new standards with his groundbreaking fast-action liquid photography,” Hashimura’s daughter Akari tells NBC News.

“Whether creating fine art, commercial still lifes, or advertising campaigns, he remained steadfast in his originality and relentless work ethic.”



Image credits: Header photo licensed via Greenwich Village Funeral Home/ Obituary.