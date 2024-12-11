Elon Musk’s X Rolls Out ‘Photorealistic’ AI Image Generator to All Users

Matt Growcoot
A scuba diver in a wetsuit and mask holds a large camera underwater. Colorful coral and marine life surround the diver, who appears focused on capturing the vibrant underwater scene.
Prompt inputted into Aurora: ‘Create an image of a photographer underwater.’

Elon Musk’s X has officially rolled out its latest AI image generator model Aurora after it was released and then disappeared last weekend.

Found on X’s AI chatbot Grok, Aurora is a photorealistic image generator trained on billions of pictures taken from the internet built internally. It is free and available now to all users.

A cartoon character in a green military uniform sits at a wooden desk with a document. The character has large round ears, white gloves, and a cheerful expression, set in an office-like room with flags and a map in the background.
Grok has no issue producing copyrighted characters. Here’s Mickey Mouse dressed up as a dictator.
Two men are sitting together at a table in an amusement park. Both appear engaged in conversation with a background of colorful, blurred lights and rides.
Aurora also produces images of world leaders.

“We’ve enhanced Grok’s image generation abilities with a new model, code-named Aurora,” writes the social media platform formerly known as Twitter on its blog.

“Aurora is an autoregressive mixture-of-experts network trained to predict the next token from interleaved text and image data.

“We trained the model on billions of examples from the internet, giving it a deep understanding of the world.

“As a result, it excels at photorealistic rendering and precisely following text instructions. Beyond text, the model also has native support for multimodal input, allowing it to take inspiration from or directly edit user-provided images.”

An astronaut in a white space suit holds and looks through a vintage camera against a backdrop of a starry sky.
Prompt: ‘A photographer holding a vintage camera in space.’
A vintage-style camera with a leather case sits on a wooden table in a softly lit room. The camera has a classic design with prominent lens and dials.
A vintage camera made by Grok.

Grok’s previous AI image generator was powered by the German startup Flux and hit the headlines for taking a lax approach to copyright and images of politicians and real people.

Aurora also has similarly slack rules. In PetaPixel’s brief tests, Grok accepted a request for “Joe Biden ballet dancing with Vladimir Putin”; a prompt for an image of “Xi Jinping and Boris Johnson on a date at an amusement park”; and “Donald Trump smoking a cigarette”.

Aurora, like most AI image generators, struggles with hands, and details, and has a general uncanny feel to all of the pictures it produces. But it is an impressive tool with some folks getting photorealistic images out of it.

A person in a suit smokes a cigarette in an office setting, with city lights visible through the window. The individual has blonde hair and appears contemplative.

How to Use Aurora AI Image Generator on X

Head to X.com (twitter.com still works too) and click on Grok in the sidebar.

Check that you are on Grok 2 and then type in a prompt. For example, “Create an image of a photographer underwater.”

Once the AI picture appears, you can make changes to the image. For example, “A photographer holding a vintage camera in space.” You can then save your share your image.

