Radiant Photo 2 Uses AI to Improve Image Editing Without Taking Control from Photographers

Jeremy Gray

A split image of a serene icy landscape at sunrise or sunset, with a graphic of a stylized light bulb in a black circle overlaid at the center. The left side is darker, and the right side is brighter, showing various hues of blue and orange.

Radiant Imaging Labs announced the launch of Radiant Photo 2, the latest major release of the company’s photo editing software built to preserve color and help photographers get the most from their images.

Like its predecessor, Radiant Photo 2 relies heavily upon artificial intelligence (AI) to make every pixel in a photo pop. However, unlike some photo editing applications, Radiant Photo 2 does not use any form of generative artificial intelligence. The software does not add anything to a photographer’s images but instead uses AI to make it easier to improve what already exists.

An advertisement for Radiant Photo 2.0 features a photo editing software interface with a split-screen view showing before-and-after effects on a cityscape image. The text reads, "Radiant Photo 2.0 - It's time for evolution.

“Our goal is simple: to make your existing pixels the best they can be while keeping you in complete control of your image,” Radiant Imaging Labs says.

Speaking of the company, it’s helmed by well-known travel and landscape photographer Elia Locardi, who knows first-hand how important it is for photographers to not only make their images look as good as possible but retain complete creative control throughout the entire process.

A photo editing software interface showing a landscape image of a lake with floating ice. The sky is vibrant with orange and pink hues from the sunset, reflected in the water. Editing tools and presets are visible on the right panel.

A photo editing software interface displaying an ocean scene with rocky shorelines. The editing tools on the right adjust tone and color, alongside a comparison slider showing before and after effects. Several smaller image previews are below.

A photo editing software interface showing a cityscape at sunset. The image is split, with the left half before editing and the right half after. Editing tools and adjustments are visible on the right side of the screen.

“Photographers deserve tools that don’t just meet standards — they raise them,” Locardi adds. “Radiant Photo 2 is designed to do exactly that. By intuitively understanding each photo — its lighting, subject, and background — it delivers results that are both precise and eﬀortless. It’s more than editing software; it’s a tool built to empower photographers and creators to achieve their best work without compromise.”

A digital image editing interface displaying a dramatic sunset over a city skyline, featuring a tall central skyscraper. Various editing tools and adjustment sliders are visible on the right side of the screen.

A photo editing software interface showing a city skyline at sunset. The image is split into two sections, demonstrating editing effects. The right sidebar displays various editing tools like tone, color, and smart editing options.

The software’s AI tools tie directly into what Locardi says about the software “understanding each photo,” as Radiant Photo 2 utilizes intelligent scene detection to enable faster, better editing. The software automatically detects the type of scene, such as landscape or portrait, and adjusts the image accordingly. The application provides users direct access to a curated selection of Develop Settings that fit the photo type for each type of scene.

A man's face is shown in close-up with a split down the middle; the left side is bright with high contrast, while the right side is darker with lower contrast. The background is a blurred cityscape with bokeh lights.
Before (left) versus after (right) editing in Radiant Photo 2

For example, within the Portraiture workflow, Radiant Photo 2 includes 10-point skin tone detection, intelligent color-cast correction, and dedicated scene modes for studio, environmental, group, and outdoor portraits. Radiant Photo 2 includes new portrait tools such as Face Light, which is designed to lighten faces in a portrait photo naturally. Radiant Imaging Labs says this mimics the effect of a professional softbox on location.

For landscape photographers, there are optimized tools specifically for landscape and cityscape scenes, plus tools for improving waterfalls and mountains and working within different common lighting scenarios, like golden hour and blue hour conditions.

There is also a unique workflow for bird photography, the world’s first intelligent editing workflow specifically for bird photography. This workflow includes 94 intelligent scenes that recognize different types of birds. For non-wild animals, the Pet Workflow makes it easier for photographers to improve images of dogs, cats, horses, and more.

A puffin stands on a rock. The image is split vertically; the left side is blurred, while the right side is clear and vibrant, highlighting the puffin's colorful beak and orange feet.
Before (left) versus after (right) editing in Radiant Photo 2

All the editing tools are entirely non-destructive. The software automatically saves all editing settings in an XML-based sidecar file, ensuring that older edits can be tweaked and original files are never impacted. The company adds that its editing tools use a 16-bit workflow and never sacrifice image quality.

All image analysis is secure and private, and all editing functions are performed locally on the user’s device. “We are committed to respecting intellectual property and artists and empowering our users with Assistive AI that enhances photographers’ creativity instead of replacing it,” Radiant Imaging explains.

Image editing software interface displaying a landscape photo of a snowy waterfall. The left side of the image shows before editing; the right side shows after. Various editing tools are visible on the right, including tone and color adjustments.

Image editing software interface displaying a landscape photo of a foggy, mountainous area with dense trees and scattered houses. The screen shows before and after effects, with editing tools visible on the right side.

A digital image editing interface displaying a photo of a brightly lit canal at dusk with buildings on both sides. Editing tools and sliders are visible on the right, showcasing options for smart editing and color adjustments.

Radiant Photo 2 is designed for photographers of all skill and experience levels, including beginners and professionals. It offers batch editing tools and a customizable user interface, essential to more demanding users. The software works as a standalone application on Windows and macOS and as a plug-in within Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom Classic, plus Corel PaintShop Pro.

Pricing and Availability

Radiant Photo 2 is available to new users for $129 until January 2025, at which point the introductory pricing will end and the cost will increase to $159. Upgrade pricing is available for $89 until January and $99 after that. Customers can also try the software for free for 30 days. Complete download and pricing information is available on the Radiant Imaging Labs website.

Image credits: Radiant Imaging Labs

