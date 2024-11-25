One-of-a-Kind Leica Camera Sells for $3.8 Million at Auction

The first OstLicht camera auction on Chinese soil included some heavy hitters, including a one-of-a-kind Leica camera that sold for an incredible record sum of 3.62 million euros, or just about $3.8 million.

As spotted by Kosmo Foto, the OstLicht Camera and Photo Auction at the Fotografiska Museum in Shanghai on November 16 included 164 lots, 99% of which were ultimately sold, and some especially rare cameras.

OstLicht, no stranger to hosting incredible auctions, brought a remarkable Leica IIIg from 1960 to China for its 33rd camera auction since 2001. This camera was produced as a unique sample for the German Army (Bundeswehr) and never went into production. The olive green camera is in “like new” condition, fully operational, and equipped with a 50mm f/2.8 Elmar lens.

After starting at 80,000 euros, nearly $84,000, a 14-minute bidding war commenced between three people, ballooning the price to 3,620,000 euros (almost $3.8 million at current exchange rates), more than 45 times the starting price and well above the estimated hammer price of 140,000 to 180,000 euros.

The Leica IIIg Bundeswehr is far from the only camera to attract high bids, as a Leica M3 Chrome No. 8 camera nearly hit the one million euro mark, closing at 945,000 euros ($991,173). The near-mint camera produced in 1953 is among the earliest M3 cameras, Leica’s first M-mount camera model, and in spectacular condition.

Another highlight is a Leica MP Black Paint camera and Summicron 50mm f/2 lens lot that sold for 710,000 euros, nearly $745,000.

While most of the cameras on offer are old, familiar Leica models, there were some oddities in Shanghai, too, such as the E. Leitz New York Leica Gun Rifle Outfit that sold for 533,400 euros, which is just a hair under $560,000. PetaPixel has reported about Leica rifle cameras before, and they are certainly strange and spectacular. In this case, the unit is one of just a dozen in existence and pairs a Leica IIIa from 1937 with a Leica Telyt 200mm f/4 lens.

There were also non-Leica lots on offer. For example, a Nikkor-H.C 50mm f/2 lens is among the earliest known Nikkor screw mount lenses. The collapsible lens is engraved with “Made in Occupied Japan” and remains in near-mint condition. It sold for 70,600 euros, $74,043.

Another screw mount lens, the Hugo Meyer Kino Plasmat 50mm f/1.5, sold for 56,500 euros ($59,370), while a Hugo Meyer Makro Plasmat 50mm f/2.7 sold for 37,700 euros ($39,540).

In total, of the 164 lots available, nearly all of which sold, collectors paid six figures for 10 different lots, all Leica-related.

“Realizing this project together with our Chinese partner Lidong-Auctions and Fotografiska Museum was an extremely big challenge and an adventure with an uncertain outcome. The eighty or so collectors in the room made this auction a very special event, as did the 150 bidders who took part internationally online and by telephone. We are already looking forward to the challenges ahead,” says OstLicht Auctions’ Peter Coeln.

The complete auction results are available online.

Image credits: All images courtesy of OstLicht Auction