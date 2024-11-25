Luma AI Revamps its Dream Machine Video Generator Letting Users Create Clips From Images

A collage of four photography scenes: a photographer in a forest, one capturing bustling city life, another shooting a woman in a room filled with cameras, and one photographing a misty mountain landscape.
Four AI pictures generated from the prompt “photographer” on Dream Machine.

Luma Labs has given its Dream Machine AI video generator a makeover by introducing a new text-to-image foundation model called Photon.

Launched today, Dream Machine has got a new interface based on creative boards and natural language prompts. The company says the service can “more easily visually express” what is on a user’s mind.

“We are training the next generation of intelligence that goes far beyond language models and is rich in context, and highly visual. We are building Dream Machine on top of this creative intelligence as a new kind of place for people to be able to express their ideas in a fluid image, video, and language medium,” says Amit Jain, CEO and co-founder of Luma AI.

“At Luma AI, we combine rigorous scientific research with an ambitious vision to help people think more visually, explore their ideas more effectively, and share their stories freely.”

Features include the ability to upload images for reference purposes and remix them, as seen below. Meanwhile, Luma says it has introduced consistent characters for the first time. “Turn a single image into a unique character using Character Refereence,” says Luma. “Then, bring it to life in images and videos.”

It also offers the opportunity to execute specific camera shots by uploading a start frame and an end frame, the AI will fill in the rest.

Pricing and Availability

The new Dream Machine is out now on web and on iOS. There is a free service available but it is slow to generate content and there are a limited number of credits.

For paying customers, there are four tiers: $9.99 for hobbyists, $29.99 for explorers, and $99.99 for professional use cases.

