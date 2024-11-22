Invideo Lets You Generate Full-Length Videos Using AI or Stock Footage

Indian-based startup Invideo has released its V3 model which lets creators seamlessly generate full-length videos from just a single prompt.

PetaPixel gave a brief prompt to Invideo requesting a video about the basics of photography. Getting AI-generated clips requires credits so instead I received a 1:52 video made up of iStock footage and an AI-generated voiceover explaining the basics of cameras (see below).

The edit is impressive given how little effort went into creating it but to get the watermarks removed you must pay. Subscription plans start at $28 per month with the top tier costing $96 per month.

TechCrunch reports that Invideo hasn’t made its own model. Instead, it uses a pipeline of different models that parses prompts and generated videos. The publication notes that the AI-generated footage Invideo produces still needs consistency improvement. You can look at Invideo’s showcase AI videos here.

Invideo is aiming its product at individuals, small businesses, and creators rather than filmmakers and ad agencies; a market that fellow AI video platform Runway is targeting.

The company says it is trying to make the creator’s process “seamless” and takes away the need for editing experience to make a video. Users can export videos in formats suitable for YouTube, Shorts/Reels, and LinkedIn.

“We’re ecstatic to bring AI video generation to our platform as we look to bring new tools to our users, letting you focus on what matters most: your story,” says founder and CEO of Invideo Sanket Shah.

“Our mission is to lower the barrier to entry for everyday users who want to create high-quality videos and this new feature provides another resource for our users to do just that.

“There are endless possibilities of content to create, from video translation to social posting, UGC ads, and video editors, and we’re excited to see compelling results from our users. It is a new frontier to video creation, we are glad to be pioneering it.”

Invideo is backed by Tiger Global and Peak XV, and has raised $35 million. Shah tells TechCrunch that the startup still has $25 million in the bank and is “hardly burning any money.”

Shah also says that the company has four million monthly active users who have generated seven million videos in a recent 30-day time period.