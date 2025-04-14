Fisherman Sues Walmart for Using Photo of His Shrimp Boat

A shrimper is suing Walmart for displaying a photograph of his boat in its store without permission.

According to a report by WWL-TV New Orleans, George Barisich, a third-generation commercial fisherman in Louisiana, has filed a lawsuit against the world’s biggest retailer over a photograph that hangs in its Walmart store in Meraux in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana.

In this Walmart Neighborhood Market store, there is a photograph hanging of a Saint Bernard Parish shrimp boat known as “FJG” docked on Bayou La Loutre, a river that spans 40 miles in Louisiana.

The photograph of the FJG boat hangs above a cooler filled with frozen shrimp in the Walmart store. However, the shrimp in this Walmart store cooler is reportedly not from Louisiana waters, but frozen imported shrimp from Indonesia and Ecuador.

Louisiana-based shrimper Barisich, whose father built the FJG 69 years ago, is now suing Walmart over the photograph of the bloat and its placement in the local store.

“The imported shrimp is putting us out of business, and they’re using our likenesses to sell more imported shrimp,” Barisich tells WWL-TV News Orleans. “My daddy’s turning over in his grave right now.”

According to the lawsuit filed on Thursday, Walmart used the photograph of the Louisiana shrimp boat FJG in a way that could mislead customers into thinking the shrimp was local.

“The placement of the photograph of the FJG is suggestive that the shrimp for sale is local from the FJG and not imported,” Barisich’s lawsuit states, according to the news outlet.

“Such conduct falsely indicates to consumers that the advertised products of imported seafood are approved by, sponsored by, or affiliated with Plaintiff in some way.”

The lawsuit also accuses Walmart of violating state law by using Louisiana-related photography and imagery to help sell imported seafood for commercial gain.

“Their deceptive and illegal activity falsely indicates to Walmart consumers that the advertised products of imported seafood are affiliated with Mr. Barisich,” the shrimper’s attorney tells WWL-TV News Orleans.

“FJG boat imagery has been used by him for over 35 years in seafood industry advocacy work.”

Barisich, who is president of the United Commercial Fishermen’s Association, is suing Walmart for monetary damages. The lawsuit also asks a judge to prevent Walmart from using the FJG photograph without Barisich’s consent or compensation.

“It’s the biggest slap in the face you ever seen and the worst part about it is that boat is tied up because last year there wasn’t enough profit margin to keep it going,” Barisich says of the photograph.

​As of 2024, over 90% of the shrimp consumed in the U.S. is imported, primarily from countries like India, Ecuador, and Indonesia. This influx of cheaper imported shrimp has significantly undercut domestic prices, making it increasingly difficult for American shrimpers to earn a living.