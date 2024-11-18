Netflix Cameraman Kicked by Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders on Live TV

A Netflix cameraman was kicked by a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders during the live broadcast of the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match.

On Friday night, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders opened Netflix’s live broadcast of the highly-anticipated boxing match between Tyson and Paul at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

YOU’VE BEEN THUNDERSTRUCK… and so was the cameraman. The Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders just opened the biggest boxing match in history. #PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/da6NsI05v3 — Netflix (@netflix) November 16, 2024

The NFL cheerleaders opened the sports event with a performance of their iconic “Thunderstruck” dance routine around the boxing ring. The Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders’ dance routine is famed for its 25-second-long chorus line of high kicks.

However, as the cheerleaders performed the kick-line, the cameraman attempted to pan across the dancers and ended up taking a kick in the head.

In the footage, the cameraman can be seen venturing in a bit too close to the dancers while trying to film the impressive choreography along the line.

The cameraman is then struck squarely in the head by one of the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders’ whirling arms during the dance routine.

However, the cheerleaders kept their bright smiles for the camera and continued their performance without missing a beat.

Meanwhile, the cameraman picks himself up and continues filming the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders’ opening dance routine.

Netflix shared a clip of the incident on social media and joked about the cameraman’s mishap.

“You’ve been thunderstruck… and so was the cameraman,” Netflix writes in a post on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter)

“The Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders just opened the biggest boxing match in history.”

It wasn’t the only mishap that a cameraman suffered during the broadcast of the boxing match in which Paul beat Tyson on points this weekend. During the pre-match interview with Tyson, a cameraman accidentally strayed below the boxer’s belt and unexpectedly filmed his bare bottom.

As Tyson walked away from the interview, the camera panned too low and caught the boxer inadvertently exposing his backside to viewers. After the cameraman’s mistake was aired, fight commentator Rosie Perez noted: “That’s one angle we didn’t need to see.”



