How the Defunct APEX System Inspired Aperture and Shutter Priority Modes

Photography is an art and science deeply rooted in the manipulation of light. From the earliest days of the camera obscura to the digital age, photographers have sought to control exposure—the amount of light that reaches the camera sensor or film—to create compelling images. Central to this control are the variables of aperture, shutter speed, and ISO (no, ISO does not actually change the sensitivity but nevertheless plays an integral role in exposure choices).



These elements form the cornerstone of photographic exposure, and their interplay determines the final image’s brightness, depth of field, and motion rendition.

One significant advancement in the quest for exposure control was the development of the Additive System of Photographic Exposure, commonly known as the APEX system. Conceived in the mid-20th century, the APEX system provided a mathematical framework that simplified exposure calculations, paving the way for technological innovations in camera design. Notably, it inspired the creation of aperture and shutter priority modes—features that have become standard in modern cameras, offering photographers intuitive control over exposure settings.

This essay delves into the history of the APEX system, elucidates its principles, and explores how it directly influenced the development of aperture and shutter priority modes. By understanding this evolution, we gain insight into how a mathematical approach to exposure has shaped the tools photographers use today.

History of the APEX System

The APEX system was developed in the 1950s, a period marked by rapid advancements in photographic technology. As cameras became more sophisticated, there was a growing need for a standardized method to calculate exposure settings accurately. Photographers and engineers sought a system that could simplify the complex relationships between aperture, shutter speed, and film sensitivity.

The system was formalized by a committee of experts from the photographic industry, including engineers and scientists. They aimed to create a logarithmic scale that could linearize the exponential relationships inherent in exposure calculations. By converting these relationships into additive logarithmic values, they aspired to make exposure computations more straightforward and accessible.

In 1960, the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) adopted the APEX system as a standard, recognizing its utility in both professional and consumer photography. This standardization facilitated its integration into camera design and exposure meters, influencing how photographers approached exposure settings.

The primary objectives of the APEX system were:

Simplification: To simplify exposure calculations by converting multiplicative relationships into additive ones. Standardization: To establish a uniform system that could be universally applied across different cameras and exposure meters. Precision: To improve the accuracy of exposure settings, enhancing image quality. Education: To provide a framework that could help photographers understand the interplay of exposure variables more intuitively.

By achieving these objectives, the APEX system became a foundational tool in photography, bridging the gap between complex mathematical concepts and practical application.

Understanding the APEX System

At its core, the APEX system employs a logarithmic scale to represent exposure values. This approach leverages the properties of logarithms to transform the multiplicative relationships between exposure variables into additive ones. The key components of the system are:

Exposure Value (EV): A number representing a combination of aperture and shutter speed settings that yield the same exposure.

A number representing a combination of aperture and shutter speed settings that yield the same exposure. Aperture Value (AV): A logarithmic representation of the lens aperture (f-number).

A logarithmic representation of the lens aperture (f-number). Time Value (TV): A logarithmic representation of the shutter speed.

A logarithmic representation of the shutter speed. Speed Value (SV): A logarithmic representation of the film or sensor sensitivity (ISO).

The fundamental equation in the APEX system is:

EV = AV+ TV

This equation states that the Exposure Value is the sum of the Aperture Value and the Time Value. By using logarithms, the system allows for easy calculation and adjustment of exposure settings.

Aperture Value (AV)

The Aperture Value is calculated using the formula:

AV = log 2 (N2 / K)

N is the f-number.

K is a constant, often set to 1 for simplicity.

This equation relates the aperture size to a logarithmic scale, making it easier to adjust in conjunction with shutter speed.

Time Value (TV)

The Time Value is calculated as:

TV = log 2 (T / K)

T is the shutter speed in seconds.

K is a constant, similar to the one used in AV.

By representing shutter speed logarithmically, changes in shutter speed become additive increments in TV.

Speed Value (SV)

The Speed Value represents the sensitivity of the film or sensor and is calculated as:

SV = log 2 (ISO / K)

This value allows the system to incorporate ISO sensitivity into exposure calculations.

In practical terms, the APEX system enables photographers to make exposure adjustments by simply adding or subtracting values. For example, if a photographer increases the aperture by one AV (opening up the lens), they can compensate by decreasing the shutter speed by one TV (faster shutter) to maintain the same EV.

This additive property simplifies the mental math required during shooting, especially in rapidly changing lighting conditions. It also facilitated the development of exposure meters and camera settings that could automatically compute these values.

Impact of the APEX System on Photography

The adoption of the APEX system led to a standardized method for exposure calculation across the industry. Manufacturers could design cameras and meters that use consistent scales, reducing confusion and improving user experience.

Camera manufacturers began incorporating the APEX system into their designs, allowing for features like exposure compensation and automatic exposure settings. The logarithmic scales made it easier to implement these features mechanically and, later, electronically.

For photographers, both amateur and professional, the APEX system served as an educational framework. It demystified the relationships between aperture, shutter speed, and ISO, enabling better control over creative decisions.

The Birth of Aperture and Shutter Priority Modes

With the groundwork laid by the APEX system, camera technology advanced to include automatic and semi-automatic exposure modes. As electronic components became smaller and more affordable, manufacturers could implement sophisticated exposure controls.

Aperture Priority (denoted as Av or A) allows the photographer to set the desired aperture (f-number) while the camera automatically adjusts the shutter speed to achieve the correct exposure.

The concept of fixing one variable (AV) and allowing the system to calculate the corresponding TV to maintain the correct EV is a direct application of the APEX system. The camera’s microprocessor uses the logarithmic relationships established by APEX to compute the necessary adjustments.

Shutter Priority (Tv or S) enables the photographer to select the desired shutter speed, with the camera automatically adjusting the aperture to maintain correct exposure. Similar to aperture priority, shutter priority mode leverages the APEX system by fixing the TV and calculating the necessary AV. This ensures that the EV remains constant for proper exposure.

The Role of APEX in Priority Modes

The APEX system’s mathematical framework made it possible to design cameras that could automatically compute exposure settings based on one fixed variable. By understanding the additive relationships between AV, TV, and EV, engineers could program cameras to adjust settings in real time.

This automation was revolutionary, reducing the technical burden on photographers and allowing them to focus more on composition and creativity. The priority modes became a staple in camera design, directly stemming from the principles established by the APEX system.

With the advent of digital photography, the principles of the APEX system continued to underpin exposure calculations. Digital sensors still rely on the same fundamental relationships between aperture, shutter speed, and ISO.

Camera software uses algorithms based on APEX principles to offer features like exposure Compensation (adjusting EV to make images brighter or darker), auto ISO, and program modes (modes where the camera makes decisions based on the APEX framework).

From APEX to Today

The APEX system represents a significant milestone in the evolution of photographic technology. By introducing a logarithmic, additive framework for exposure calculations, it simplified the complex interplay between aperture, shutter speed, and ISO sensitivity. This simplification not only standardized exposure settings across the industry but also paved the way for technological innovations.

Aperture and shutter priority modes are direct descendants of the APEX system’s principles. These modes revolutionized photography by allowing photographers to control specific aspects of exposure while the camera automatically adjusted the other variables to maintain proper exposure. This balance of control and automation has become a fundamental feature in cameras, from entry-level models to professional equipment.

The APEX system’s legacy endures in modern photography, underpinning the functionality of digital cameras and continuing to educate new generations of photographers. Its influence extends beyond photography, affecting how we approach imaging technology in various fields.

By understanding the history and principles of the APEX system, photographers can appreciate the tools at their disposal and harness them more effectively. The system’s contribution to aperture and shutter priority modes exemplifies how mathematical concepts can have a profound impact on practical applications, enhancing both the art and science of photography.

As we look toward the future of photography, the principles established by the APEX system continue to influence emerging technologies, notably computational photography and AI-enhanced camera systems. These advancements are set to redefine the capabilities of cameras, making them smarter, more intuitive, and increasingly adept at handling complex photographic tasks. The implications of these technologies extend far beyond traditional photography, merging with fields like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics to create a new era of image capture that is more dynamic and responsive than ever before.

Integrating computational photography and AI into cameras is not just about automating what has been done manually; it’s about expanding the possibilities of what cameras can do. For instance, AI can optimize settings for each part of an image differently, applying the concept of the zone system in a more granified and dynamic way than human photographers typically could. It might also enable real-time photo editing within the camera itself, reducing the need for post-processing.

Image credits: Header Av and Tv illustrations by Althepal and Mehdi and licensed under CC BY-SA 2.5.