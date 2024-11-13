The Mambapod is a mini tripod with an adaptable, mount-anywhere clamp and hook system designed to excite city street photographers and creators on the move.

Mini tripods are all the rage it seems, each offering new and clever ways to stabilize a camera in less than stable situations. The latest entry in this space appears to take a unique approach to solving this problem — it’s a tripod that can literally be mounted anywhere.

The Mambapod from Silence Corner is currently running a Kickstarter campaign. It’s a compact and modular mini tripod that includes clamps and hooks allowing a camera to be placed just about anywhere it’s needed. As highlighted by DIY Photography, this tripod system has multiple modes. The first is using it like a regular mini tripod, with all three legs spread. The second mode is collapsing the legs together for a contoured handheld grip. Combined with the lightweight ball head and Arca-Swiss plate, both setups provide a nice range of rotation.

However, beyond the typical use-cases for a mini tripod this size, the Mambapod has some interesting surprises. The first of which is a retractable clamp in one of the legs. When unfolded, the tripod uses a Cardellini-style adjustable locking clamp to secure it to railings, shelves, poles — anything sturdy enough to support the camera’s weight. Silence Corner says the Mambapod is specifically designed with “city photographers” in mind.

If that wasn’t enough, the tripod also has a retractable hook that can support the tripod hanging from a position that can use the other two legs as stabilizing support. It’s perfect for the kind of shot that’s too unstable — or dangerous — to attempt handheld, yet too cumbersome to use a traditional tripod for.

Granted, mileage may vary on how comfortable a photographer might be relying on the hook to prevent expensive glass from falling and shattering front elements, but it’s certainly a unique system that could come in handy in certain situations.

The Mambapod also works nicely in tandem with Silence Corner’s line of Atoll rotating tripod collars. Combining the two, it appears possible to not only mount a camera in any location, but also at any angle.

Mambapod is currently taking Kickstarter pledges now, with the tripod starting at $130, and the tripod and ball head kit starting at $180. Prices will go up once Super Early Bird discounts expire. The Atoll rotating tripod collar can be purchased on the Silence Corner website.

Image credits: Silence Corner