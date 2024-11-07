Photographer Fatally Shot by Client in ‘Disagreement Over Pictures’

A Florida photographer was murdered by a client after they allegedly got into a disagreement about the pictures she took of her.

34-year-old photographer Lauren Ashley Martin was found lying with gunshot wounds in a roadway in Sanford, Florida on Tuesday evening.

Sanford police found Martin in the roadway after they responded to a report of a shooting just after 7 p.m. The photographer was transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

According to Florida news outlet WESH, Savon Chantay Tyler was charged with premeditated first-degree murder for shooting Martin after she got into an argument about pictures the photographer took of her.

Martin’s family claim that Tyler and Martin allegedly had a heated exchange online about the photos. The photographer’s aunt Jessica Burk tells WESH that the pair made several comments online which “spiraled out of control from there.”

According to court records, when Tyler later saw Martin, she armed herself with a “children’s miniature baseball bat” and a “9mm sky handgun.”

Sanford Police says that the two women started fighting in the middle of the street before Tyler allegedly opened fire on the photographer.

“Both Lauren and Tyler engaged in a verbal altercation, which then escalated to a physical altercation. During the altercation, Tyler shot Lauren multiple times,” Sanford police say in a news release.

Sanford Police say that the fatal fight was live-streamed on social media and that they have copies of the footage.

Tyler was taken into custody without incident. She was charged with premeditated first-degree murder and is being held at the Seminole County Jail with no bond.

“Today, a family is mourning the loss of a loved one, because someone chose to resolve a disagreement with violence,” Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith says in a statement.

“What started the argument between these two won’t be remembered, but the loss of Lauren will forever be with her family and friends. There are choices other than violence.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800 423-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimeline.org.

Calls made to Crimeline remain anonymous, and tips to Crimeline that lead to solving homicide cases are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.



Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.

