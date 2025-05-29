NYPD Seeks Woman Who Stabbed Photographer With Scissors

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) is searching for a woman who stabbed a photographer in the back after he accidentally captured an image of her.

The NYPD has released surveillance photos and video of the female suspect who attacked the photographer in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City in broad daylight on May 5.

The 36-year-old photographer was shooting pictures in front of the restaurant and nightclub Sounds of Brazil on Varick Street at around 4:20 p.m.

According to The New York Post, the unnamed photographer accidentally took a picture of the woman as he was shooting the images of the restaurant for social media. When the woman noticed this, she approached the photographer and got into a verbal altercation with him.

The verbal disagreement between the pair escalated and the woman allegedly struck the photographer on the shoulder with a closed fist, according to an NYPD spokesperson. The NYPD spokesperson added that the woman then pulled out a pair of scissors and stabbed the photographer in the back.

After attacking the photographer, the woman fled the scene. She walked south on Varick Street before entering the nearby Houston Street subway station. The photographer refused medical attention for minor injuries at the scene, according to cops.

Authorities are now looking for a woman with a light complexion. Surveillance images show her wearing black shoes, a black jacket, and carrying a black bag. She was seen wearing sunglasses at one point in the surveillance footage. However, she appeared to remove them before going into the subway station.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on X @NYPDTips.

Image credits: All photos via The New York Police Department (NYPD).