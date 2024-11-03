European Wildlife Photographer of the Year Reveals Its Stunning Winners

Jamie Rojo has been crowned European Wildlife Photographer of the Year for his image, In the Forest of the Monarchs, showing millions of monarch butterflies weighing down fir trees.

The competition is organized by the German Society for Nature Photography (GDT) which received over 18,000 photographers across 38 countries.

The international judging panel picked Rojo’s image for its beautiful illustration of monarch butterflies captured in Mexico’s El Rosario butterfly sanctuary which they travel thousands of miles from North America to overwinter there.

One juror notes that Rojo’s picture offers “a slow awakening to its majesty … a testament to the power of photography.” Rojo’s exact same photo, which he took while on assignment for National Geographic Magazine, also won the California Academy of Sciences BigPicture Photography Competition.

The winners were announced on October 25. An exhibition showing all the winning images will tour through Germany and several other European countries. Head to the GDT website to see all the runners and riders.