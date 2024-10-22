Photographer Sues Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for ‘Illegally Displaying’ His Image of Van Halen

A veteran music photographer has sued the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame claiming that the museum illegally displayed his image of the band Van Halen.

Acclaimed photographer Neil Zlozower — who has shot the likes of The Rolling Stones, Michael Jackson, and Bruce Springsteen — filed the lawsuit against the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame which is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

In a complaint filed Friday in Ohio federal court, Zlozower alleges that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame never paid to license his black-and-white copyrighted photo of Van Halen in the recording studio in the late 1970s.

According to a report by Billboard, Zlozower has accused the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame of using his photo of Valen without permission and turning the image an eight-foot-tall display in the Cleveland museum.

In his lawsuit, Zlozower says that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame made an “exact copy of a critical portion of plaintiff’s original image” for the exhibit, which he says “did not include any photo credit or mentions as to the source of the image.”

The photographer contends that a museum like the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which displays so many copyrighted images and recordings, should have been aware of the alleged infringement.

“Defendant is a sophisticated company which owns a comprehensive portfolio of physical and digital platforms and has advanced operational and strategic expertise in an industry where copyright is prevalent,” the photographer’s attorneys allege in court documents.

“Defendant’s staff have significant experience in copyright matters and are familiar with specific practices including the need to ensure that all of the works used in their exhibits have been properly licensed.”

The photographer is pursuing statutory damages, which could reach up to $150,000 per infringement if Zlozower and his attorneys prove the museum wilfully violated his copyrights.

According to Billboard, Zlozower’s lawsuit against the Cleveland museum is the latest of more than 50 such cases that the photographer has filed over the past decade.

The publication reports that Zlozower has sued Universal Music Group twice for using his images of Elvis Costello and Guns N’ Roses. He has also previously filed lawsuits against Ticketmaster, Warner Music Group, and the band Mötley Crüe.

For many photographers, copyright lawsuits can be the only real recourse against the alleged unauthorized use of their images and intellectual property.



Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.

