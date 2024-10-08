Mixbook Launches Mixbook Movies, an Interactive Video Photo Book

Jeremy Gray

A person holds an open photo book featuring family photos. The left page shows a family sitting together, while the right page displays individual pictures of children in various poses, set against a wooden floor background.

Mixbook, a leading photo book and printing brand, launched Mixbook Movies, a new interactive video format in addition to the traditional photo book experience.

“Recognizing the need for more instant and interactive products, the brand has introduced a first-of-its-kind feature that lets customers enjoy their story in a new way while they wait for their physical version to arrive,” Mixbook explains.

A video title screen from Mixbook Movie displays "Thailand Adventure." It features a person sitting at the front of a boat, arms outstretched, surrounded by water and lush green cliffs. There are video controls and a purple play button in the center.

Mixbook Movies promises to enhance the photo book experience by turning photographic memories into dynamic interactive videos. Once a user completes their photo book purchase, an AI-driven platform automatically creates the Mixbook Movie using the images from the customer’s photo book order. Users can customize their Mixbook Movie by adding music, narrative text, and cinematic transitions in just a few clicks. While waiting for the physical book to arrive, customers can share the Mixbook Movie with their friends and family.

A festive scene with wrapped gifts under a decorated Christmas tree. An open photo book displays the phrase "the magic of new beginnings" and features travel photos of a smiling woman exploring various vibrant locations.

For last-minute that won’t arrive in time for the holidays this year, this could be a nice holdover for gift recipients. In the holiday spirit, Mixbook says all purchases will come with a free Mixbook Movie from now through December 25, 2024.

Mixbook has also updated its photo book creation platform, Mixbook Studio, with user-friendly AI-powered features designed to make it easier for people to create and customize their photo books. AI is available to create captions and enhance photos automatically, plus a new “Rewrite” feature can adjust existing captions based on a desired mood or emotion.

Two smiling friends wearing casual outdoor clothes take a selfie at a scenic beach during sunset. Speech bubbles read "Sunset smiles" and "Joyful friendships." A cursor hovers over a "Heartfelt" caption option on the interface.

Concerning the AI photo enhancement, Mixbook says the update “guarantees that users will see a marked improvement in photo quality upon receiving their photo books,” including improved clarity.

A person wearing a bright orange hat, large black sunglasses, and a denim jacket, smiles and holds up a peace sign. There's a graphic for ordering a photo book in the top left corner.

There are also new map styles users can add to their photo books. These allow customers to add location-based visuals to their projects, including plotting up to 10 locations on a map to relive a memorable family road trip or vacation.

Two women sitting on a couch near a decorated Christmas tree exchange gifts with joyful expressions. One woman holds a wrapped book with a ribbon, featuring a photo of two people on the cover.

Mixbook Studio also receives new sticker collections each month, allowing people to customize their books and other personalized photo products.

“At our core, it is our mission to empower creativity and help our users feel connected to their photos,” says DJ Charles, Mixbook’s CTO. “With our new digital offering, we’ve made it possible for users to bring their memories to life and experience their photo book in a hyper-engaging and personalized format. We’re excited to witness how Mixbook Movies will inspire our users to create, share, and reminisce on their stories in entirely new ways.”

Mixbook’s photo books start at around $15, and the platform offers a diverse range of hundreds of book themes from which customers can choose. Complete details about Mixbook’s books and other print products are available on the company’s website.

Image credits: Mixbook

,
, , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
An image of a photo book composite, designed in Mixbook. Mixbook Adds AI Design Tools to its Photo Book Builder
Photo book on a desk The Best Photo Book Services in 2024
Mixbook Mixbook’s App Uses AI to Make Sense of Your Disorganized Camera Roll
Get a Free 11×8.5” Hardcover Photo Book Today from Mixbook
Discussion