Mixbook Launches Mixbook Movies, an Interactive Video Photo Book

Mixbook, a leading photo book and printing brand, launched Mixbook Movies, a new interactive video format in addition to the traditional photo book experience.

“Recognizing the need for more instant and interactive products, the brand has introduced a first-of-its-kind feature that lets customers enjoy their story in a new way while they wait for their physical version to arrive,” Mixbook explains.

Mixbook Movies promises to enhance the photo book experience by turning photographic memories into dynamic interactive videos. Once a user completes their photo book purchase, an AI-driven platform automatically creates the Mixbook Movie using the images from the customer’s photo book order. Users can customize their Mixbook Movie by adding music, narrative text, and cinematic transitions in just a few clicks. While waiting for the physical book to arrive, customers can share the Mixbook Movie with their friends and family.

For last-minute that won’t arrive in time for the holidays this year, this could be a nice holdover for gift recipients. In the holiday spirit, Mixbook says all purchases will come with a free Mixbook Movie from now through December 25, 2024.

Mixbook has also updated its photo book creation platform, Mixbook Studio, with user-friendly AI-powered features designed to make it easier for people to create and customize their photo books. AI is available to create captions and enhance photos automatically, plus a new “Rewrite” feature can adjust existing captions based on a desired mood or emotion.

Concerning the AI photo enhancement, Mixbook says the update “guarantees that users will see a marked improvement in photo quality upon receiving their photo books,” including improved clarity.

There are also new map styles users can add to their photo books. These allow customers to add location-based visuals to their projects, including plotting up to 10 locations on a map to relive a memorable family road trip or vacation.

Mixbook Studio also receives new sticker collections each month, allowing people to customize their books and other personalized photo products.

“At our core, it is our mission to empower creativity and help our users feel connected to their photos,” says DJ Charles, Mixbook’s CTO. “With our new digital offering, we’ve made it possible for users to bring their memories to life and experience their photo book in a hyper-engaging and personalized format. We’re excited to witness how Mixbook Movies will inspire our users to create, share, and reminisce on their stories in entirely new ways.”

Mixbook’s photo books start at around $15, and the platform offers a diverse range of hundreds of book themes from which customers can choose. Complete details about Mixbook’s books and other print products are available on the company’s website.

Image credits: Mixbook