YouTuber Shoots Another YouTuber Live on Camera Amid Feud

An argument between two YouTubers ended in murder when one of them shot the other and his wife during a livestream on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday evening.

Warning The video contains upsetting scenes.

A video of Manny Ruiz shooting Finny Da Legend and his wife Bubbly has been circulating online. The video shows Finny standing outside the Bellagio Resort and Casino on Las Vegas Boulevard when a man confronts Bubbly before raising a gun and firing several shots. Further videos [not included] show police keeping the public away as bodies lie on the ground.

The New York Times reports that 41-year-old Manuel Ruiz, who went by “Sin City Family” online, turned himself in on Monday and will be charged with two counts of murder.

One of Finny’s friends Derek Ware tells Fox 5> that the feud between Finny and Ruiz has been brewing for two years. It started in 2023 when Ruiz pepper-sprayed Bubbly.

“I was saying, ‘I’m just glad it was pepper spray, it wasn’t bullets,” Ware tells Fox 5. “I said, ‘I don’t want to see you here in pain with bullets in you, so let’s figure this out’.”

Ruiz had posted a video of himself apparently driving through Las Vegas looking for a “friend” which is thought to be Finny. “I went through every casino there is. I’ve heard there’s one of my biggest fans here in town,” Ruiz says in the video.

Prior to Ruiz driving around, a video of Finny calling him “mentally ill” and “suicidal” had appeared online. The pair had also been embroiled in a copyright strike argument where they had been purposely sabotaging each other’s YouTube channels.

“It is believed that the suspect and the victims knew each other and had previously engaged in conflict over social media prior to the shooting,” police say.