Japan Govt Admits to Doctoring Cabinet Group Photo

Japan’s government has admitted that an official photo of its new cabinet was doctored, following widespread online mockery of their unkempt attire.

Photos taken by local media show the new prime minister, Shigeru Ishiba, and his defense minister, Gen Nakatani, with small patches of white shirt visibly poking out from beneath their suits. However, in the official photo released by the prime minister’s office on Thursday, the untidiness had been removed.

A government spokesperson admit that “minor editing was made” to the image. The edited image, shared on Prime Minister Ishiba’s X page (formerly Twitter), was later compared with media photos, making the changes evident.

Spokesperson Yoshimasa Hayashi tells reporters that group photos taken by the prime minister’s office “will be preserved forever as memorabilia,” adding that “minor editing is customarily performed on these photos.” He explains that commemorative photos, such as those taken when cabinets are formed or during official events, are often edited to ensure they look presentable for posterity.

His comments came after a barrage of mockery on social media. “This is worse than a group picture of a seniors’ club on a hot spring trip. It’s utterly embarrassing,” one user writes on X, per the BBC. Another user remarked that the cabinet members’ suits were clearly ill-fitting, while others continued to mock the “poorly fitting” attire of the officials.

Despite some criticizing the edits, there were also voices of sympathy. “It’s just an edit, give them a break,” one user on X comments. “But if you’re going to do it, at least fix the creases in the suit.”

The photo was taken on Thursday after the first meeting of Japan’s new cabinet. Ishiba, a former defense minister, took office last week after being elected leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, succeeding outgoing prime minister Fumio Kishida. Ishiba, 67, was officially appointed as prime minister on Tuesday.

In addition to dealing with criticism over the photo, Ishiba has announced plans for a snap election on October 27, which will take place over a year ahead of schedule.

It’s not the first time a furore about official photos being doctored has arisen: Earlier this year, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, heavily edited a photo of her and her childen put out to the media by the British royal family for Mother’s Day.

Image credits: Prime Minister’s Office of Japan