The Very Bright and Accurate Maxima 6 Mk. II LED Is Even More Powerful

Italian lighting company Maxima announced the Maxima 6 Mark II, an upgraded version of the Maxima 6 light for professional photographers and videographers.

The Maxima 6 Mark II features numerous improvements to performance and workflow, including a longer throw zooming neck, a 20% reduction in noise thanks to an improved airflow design, a 10% increase in light output, a new stainless steel control panel, and increased efficiency (123 lumens per watt). With these upgrades, the Maxima 6 Mark II promises to be well-suited to professional photography and videography applications. Maxima says the Mark II’s improvements were driven by feedback from experienced users.

“Thanks to this level of efficiency, the Mark II represents a major leap in performance and efficiency, setting a new standard in professional lighting,” Maxima promises.

Given that the Maxima 6 GaN was announced not all that long ago, in July 2023, Maxima is offering a special upgrade program for Maxima 6 Mark I owners.

“We take great pride in following up our customer on an almost one-to-one relationship: we ourselves are photographers and videomakers first and we know how demanding and constantly evolving the nature of the business is. We want to support you with every possible advancement allowing you to work better and quicker, that’s why we offer an industry-first upgrade program for every Maxima 6 owner,” the Italian company explains.

Customers can upgrade their original Maxima 6 unit to Mark II hardware and software for 480 €, or about $530. Customers will get a renewed two-year warranty alongside the upgrade, which is essentially a complete refurbishing. Complete details for the upgrade program are available on a dedicated Maxima website.

The Maxima 6 Mark II has a high 98.6 CRI color accuracy rating and a 100 TLCI. Essentially, it is a highly stable light in terms of color rendering. As for output, the light can deliver up to 69,000 lumens using up to 600 watts of power. The light can be powered via AC and DC sources, including the Maxima Battery Box.

One of the primary benefits of the Maxima 6 series is its Gallium Nitride (GaN) circuitry, which enables the light to offer an incredible lux-to-weight ratio. At a simple level, the light is very powerful for its size and power demands.

“Thanks to the adoption of GaN semiconductors, we achieve a higher power density, outperforming the output and color rendition of any conventional technology 700W LED lamp while still maintaining a much smaller and lightweight body,” Maxima explained when it launched the Maxima 6 last year. With the Mark II upgrades, the light is even more efficient.

The Maxima 6 Mk. II natively accepts any Profoto accessory, of which there are many, and can also work with Bowens Mount accessories via a locking ring. The 5,600K LED features a custom-designed hyperbolic aspherical lens to deliver broader, more precise light coverage that falls well on the subject.

In addition to its improved physical controls, the Maxima 6 Mark II features built-in wireless communications to enable remote control via an app (available for iOS and Android devices).

The Maxima 6 Mark II is available now for the same price as its predecessor, 2,899 € (a shade under $3,200). Complete specifications and purchasing information are available on Maxima’s website.

Image credits: Maxima