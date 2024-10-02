Pika’s Latest AI Video Model Lets You Melt, Explode, and Cake-ify Objects

Pika, an AI video platform, has launched its 1.5 model with quirky features allowing users to crush, inflate, and squish objects.

Pika 1.5 has a focus on hyper-realism which is what the company’s founders believe its customers want. Like most generative AI tools, users can create whatever they like from a prompt but 1.5 also includes the ability to blow things up — from teddy bears to wedding cakes.

These new physics are called “Pikaffects” and they are highly entertaining. PetaPixel tried the “Melt it” effect using a photo of a dog as the input which turned out pretty good — it even does a sound effect.

There are six Pikaffects in total, the others being Inflate it, Explode it, Squish it, Crush it, and Cake-ify it. The last one turns the desired object into a cake and a knife appears to slice it, in case you were wondering.

Other advancements since Pika released version 1.0 are “more lifelike human and creature motion” and advanced camera movements like bullet time, dolly movements, and panning.

PIKA 1.5 IS HERE. With more realistic movement, big screen shots, and mind-blowing Pikaffects that break the laws of physics, there’s more to love about Pika than ever before. Try it. pic.twitter.com/lOEVZIRygx — Pika (@pika_labs) October 1, 2024

Users can sign up right now and start using Pika 1.5. The free plan gets the user 150 monthly video credits but be warned you might wait a long time for each generation.

There are three paid plans: The $8 a month Standard plan with 700 monthly video credits and a host of other features; the $28 a month Pro plan with 2000 monthly video credits; and the $76 a month Unlimited plan. All paid plans get faster generations.

Paid members will also get access Pika’s Lip Sync feature which pairs audio with AI-generated characters.

We know there’s been a lot of talk about AI generated video recently. Well, look who’s talking now! Early Access to Lip Sync is available for Pro users now at https://t.co/nqzjGy82Lx. pic.twitter.com/vCJ88pUWLL — Pika (@pika_labs) February 27, 2024

Pika has raised $135 million in funding which is a “new benchmark for the industry” and the CEO is just 26 years old.

“Pika’s user interface is intuitive for everyone, from children to grandparents, and its cinematic-style video generation allows any idea to be transformed into stunning visuals,” says Pika.

“For creative professionals, this means turning ideas into realistic videos. For small businesses, it could lead to Super Bowl-style ads. For teachers, it represents the end of boring PowerPoints and the rise of entirely new teaching styles. For marketers… you get the idea.”