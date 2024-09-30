The Lancer300 Photo Backpack is a Modular Power Station Inspired by ‘Death Stranding’

The Coalax Lancer300 is a modular backpack made for outdoor adventurers and was designed particularly with photographers and drone enthusiasts in mind. Part of the design was also inspired by the video game Death Stranding which brings the delivery simulator to life in an unexpected way.

The Lancer300 is built around a durable and lightweight frame that can accept a variety of modular parts that are ready for different tasks depending on the need. Coalax says that its “exoskeleton design” was chosen to make the system truly modular and can accommodate a power station, magic arm, drone bag, main bag, and accessory bag. It is also easily customized to fit any number of other possible add-ons that aren’t specifically supported by Coalax — a “DIY” approach that the company specifically encourages.

“This backpack was initially designed for photographers and drone enthusiasts,” the company tells PetaPixel. “Considering how quickly drones drain battery power, it not only solves the power issue for outdoor photography but also protects your camera gear. The side-mounted Magic Arm can hold an action camera or light, allowing you to go hands-free while recording and adding extra lighting.”

Coalax makes a battery system for the Lancer300 that comes in one of two sizes: 96Wh or 336Wh. Both appear to be the same size and are only differentiated by their battery capacity and the fact the 336Wh solution is rated IPX5 moisture resistant. The Power Station provides AC, DC, USB-A, and USB-C connectivity and sports a large, circular display to monitor output and remaining capacity. The 336Wh Power Station weighs 6.61 pounds and takes about five hours to charge while the lower capacity option weighs 3.2 pounds and takes about two hours to juice up.

Both can be paired with another Coalax accessory, the 25W solar panel, that allows the battery to be recharged sustainably and easily while out in the wilds.

Coalax also offers a front pack and a magic arm that can be purchased separately but the system itself comes in two versions. The first includes a Power Station, drone bag, and a selfie arm in addition to the main backpack system while the second swaps in an accessory pack for the Power Station, which is presumably why Coalax offers two Power Stations for separate purchase. Both include a backpack with camera dividers that sit between the wearer and the optional add-on parts found in the exoskeleton.

“The Lancer300 allows you to customize your setup for different adventures. You can easily swap or add modules like the Magic Arm, Power Station, or Drone Bag depending on your needs,” the company says. “The exoskeleton is made from nylon and fiber plastic injection, which is lightweight yet durable. It offers strong protection without adding unnecessary bulk.”

Coalax says that excluding a power station, the whole backpack weighs 5.73 pounds — which is a lot considering that weight is when the bag is empty.

The Coalax Lancer300 is available for $450 for a system that is just the backpack and $600 to upgrade to the power pack version. Coalax successfully funded the backpack on Kickstarter earlier this year and is now fulfilling orders directly through its website.

