The Leica Q3 43 Puts a New Lens on the Popular Street Camera

Leica announced the Q3 43 which puts a new APO-Summicron 43mm f/2 ASPH lens in front of the same full-frame Q3 that became incredibly popular when it launched with a fixed 28mm lens last year.

The Leica Q3 43 is the same base camera that launched in 2023 but with a different, tighter lens. That means it sports the same 60-megapixel sensor and phase-detect autofocus system along with the same sensitivity range of ISO 50 to 100,000. The 5.76 million-dot OLED viewfinder and rear tiltable three-inch touchscreen also see a return and the Q3 43 retains the IP52 water and dust protection that the original Q3 has.

What is different is the lens: it’s a newly-developed APO-Summicron 43 f/2 ASPH that Leica says “not only joins the family of legendary Leica APO lenses, renowned among the best lenses in the world, but also distinguishes itself within Leica’s own lens portfolio.”

It’s a focal length that the company says closely mirrors the natural perception of the human eye and can recreate realistic, distortion-free images that makes it ideal for both street photography and portraiture. The lens retains an integrated macro mode (which can be activated by a snazzy dial on the lens) which allows for close-up focus: between 26.5 and 60 centimeters (10.4 to 23.6 inches). When not in Macro mode, the lens can focus as closely as 60 centimeters (23.6 inches). The lens also uses an integrated leaf shutter which enables sync with flashes at up to 1/2000 second.

Leica says the lens is able to capture sharp, high contrast images in any lighting condition thanks to the apochromatically corrected optical design — which includes four aspherical elements. More specifically, the lens is constructed from 11 lenses arranged into eight groups. It features an aperture range of f/2 through f/16 through 1/3 EV incraments.

“The new APO lens delivers superior performance at its maximum aperture of f/2 making it possible to separate subjects from the background with a harmonious bokeh. Combined with its outstanding ISO performance, the APO lens enables short exposure times, even in low light. Photos and videos can be taken at the 43, 60, 75, 90, 120 and 150mm focal lengths by using the frame lines displayed in the 5.76MP OLED viewfinder, or on the touch friendly tiltable monitor,”Leica adds.

While the internals of the camera are unchanged, externally Leica changed the look from a black leather to a grey tone. If a photographer were to own both the original Q3 and the new Q3 43, the color difference would make picking up the appropriate one easier at first glance.

The Leica Q3 43 is available starting today at the Leica Online Store and retailers worldwide for $6,895 — a significant premium over the $5,995 that the Leica Q3 launched at. A new multifunction protector with integrated handgrip (shown above) costs $250.

Image credits: Leica