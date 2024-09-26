The Leica Q3 43 Puts a New Lens on the Popular Street Camera

Jaron Schneider

A black Leica camera with a textured body is suspended by its strap against a neutral background. The camera features a large lens with visible markings. It is positioned above abstract, geometric shapes in shades of beige and gold.

Leica announced the Q3 43 which puts a new APO-Summicron 43mm f/2 ASPH lens in front of the same full-frame Q3 that became incredibly popular when it launched with a fixed 28mm lens last year.

The Leica Q3 43 is the same base camera that launched in 2023 but with a different, tighter lens. That means it sports the same 60-megapixel sensor and phase-detect autofocus system along with the same sensitivity range of ISO 50 to 100,000. The 5.76 million-dot OLED viewfinder and rear tiltable three-inch touchscreen also see a return and the Q3 43 retains the IP52 water and dust protection that the original Q3 has.

Rear view of a black Leica digital camera. It features an electronic viewfinder in the top left, a large LCD screen occupying most of the center, and control buttons including Play, Menu, and directional keys to the right of the screen.

What is different is the lens: it’s a newly-developed APO-Summicron 43 f/2 ASPH that Leica says “not only joins the family of legendary Leica APO lenses, renowned among the best lenses in the world, but also distinguishes itself within Leica’s own lens portfolio.”

A close-up image of a Leica camera showcasing its side connectors. The connectors include HDMI, USB-C, and what appears to be a 3.5mm audio jack. A portion of the camera's lens, control dials, and viewfinder is visible. The text "LEICA CAMERA WETZLAR GERMANY" is visible on the camera body.

A close-up view of a black Leica CL digital camera equipped with a macro lens. The camera features prominent dials and buttons for settings and adjustments, and the LCD screen is partially visible. The lens has detailed markings indicating aperture and focus settings.

It’s a focal length that the company says closely mirrors the natural perception of the human eye and can recreate realistic, distortion-free images that makes it ideal for both street photography and portraiture. The lens retains an integrated macro mode (which can be activated by a snazzy dial on the lens) which allows for close-up focus: between 26.5 and 60 centimeters (10.4 to 23.6 inches). When not in Macro mode, the lens can focus as closely as 60 centimeters (23.6 inches). The lens also uses an integrated leaf shutter which enables sync with flashes at up to 1/2000 second.

A high-end Leica Q2 digital camera is shown from the front. The camera has a textured black body, a large lens with "APO-Summicron 1:2/43 ASPH." inscribed, and the distinctive red Leica logo on the top right.

Leica says the lens is able to capture sharp, high contrast images in any lighting condition thanks to the apochromatically corrected optical design — which includes four aspherical elements. More specifically, the lens is constructed from 11 lenses arranged into eight groups. It features an aperture range of f/2 through f/16 through 1/3 EV incraments.

“The new APO lens delivers superior performance at its maximum aperture of f/2 making it possible to separate subjects from the background with a harmonious bokeh. Combined with its outstanding ISO performance, the APO lens enables short exposure times, even in low light. Photos and videos can be taken at the 43, 60, 75, 90, 120 and 150mm focal lengths by using the frame lines displayed in the 5.76MP OLED viewfinder, or on the touch friendly tiltable monitor,”Leica adds.

Two black Leica cameras with lenses attached are placed side by side on a glass shelf. Both cameras prominently feature the red Leica logo in the top right corner. The background is a neutral gradient.
The Q3 and Q3 43 side-by-side.

While the internals of the camera are unchanged, externally Leica changed the look from a black leather to a grey tone. If a photographer were to own both the original Q3 and the new Q3 43, the color difference would make picking up the appropriate one easier at first glance.

A black Leica Q2 camera with a leather strap is placed on a curved beige surface. The camera's lens is prominently displayed, and the Leica logo is visible on both the camera body and the strap. The background is soft and neutral-toned.

The Leica Q3 43 is available starting today at the Leica Online Store and retailers worldwide for $6,895 — a significant premium over the $5,995 that the Leica Q3 launched at. A new multifunction protector with integrated handgrip (shown above) costs $250.

Image credits: Leica

,
, , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Leica Unveils the Summicron 35mm f/2 ASPH L-Mount Lens
Leica Summicron-M 28mm f/2 ASPH Leica’s New Summicron-M 28mm f/2 ASPH Lens Offers Closer Focusing
Matte Black 28mm f/2 Leica Unveils the Limited Edition Matte Black Summicron-M 28mm f/2
Sub13 Collective's new Leica Q Underwater Housing This Stylish Leica Q Underwater Housing Brings Luxury to the Seas
Discussion