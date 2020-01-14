Woman Tries to Get Out of Work with a Photoshop Fail

An unnamed woman recently called into work to notify her boss that she was running late because she had gotten a flat tire. She sent over a “photo” as proof of her plight. Unfortunately for her, the badly Photoshopped photo gave away her lie and sparked laughter at her job (and across the Web).



The story and photo were shared by a woman in Norman, Oklahoma named Sydney Whitson:

my coworker called in (yet again) and said she had a nail on her tire that caused her to have a flat. i need everyone to stop what they’re doing and ZOOM IN TO THE NAIL IN THE PICTURE SHE SENT MY BOSS pic.twitter.com/4NcJGuvF4F — syd the kid (@sydneyywhitson) January 8, 2020



“My coworker called in (yet again) and said she had a nail on her tire that caused her to have a flat,” Whitson writes. “I need everyone to stop what they’re doing and ZOOM IN TO THE NAIL IN THE PICTURE SHE SENT MY BOSS”

Here’s a crop that provides a closer look at the nail (in case you’re unable to zoom in yourself):

While the “evidence” may look like a photo at first glance, zooming in shows that it’s clearly a haphazardly slapped together cartoonish illustration.

Needless to say, the image has caused quite a bit of laughter and derision on social media.

Internet commenters quickly pointed out that the “photo” is one of the first things that pops up when you Google search terms about flat tires and nails.

She literally used the first image that came up when u ask “how to fix a tire with a nail”

Right? We googled it and it was the first picture to pull up when you type in “nail in tire” lol — syd the kid (@sydneyywhitson) January 8, 2020



Others began offering their real photos of busted tires for others to safely use:

Whitson’s Tweet has gone viral, racking up over 45,000 Retweets and 245,000 Likes. Even Adobe chimed in with its humorous hot take:

We’re guessing the busted employee will now zoom in and look a little closer if she ever tries to use a Googled “photo” as evidence again…