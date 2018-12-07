A Rich Family is Looking to Hire a Travel Photographer for $100,000+ Per Year

If you love both photography and travel, a dream job opening may have just opened up for you. A very wealthy family in the UK is reportedly looking for a photographer to travel the world with them, and the gig pays over $100,000 a year… not including travel, food, and expenses.



The photographer booking service Perfocal says it was contacted by one of the family’s members who submitted the shoot request.

“It might be better to speak about this by email/over the phone as it’s a bit of a unique request,” the family member wrote in the Additional Details section. When Perfocal obliged with a contact email, here’s the followup the company received:

According to the email, the family recently lost the semi-permanent photographer that had been shooting for them. Thus, they’re now looking for a new photographer to follow them around to document their lives.

“We need someone to travel around the world with us and take photos,” they write. The photographer will be expected to travel for up to 3 months at a time, should work up to 10 hours on days of work, and will receive full sick pay and 30 days of holiday during the year.

The family apparently owns homes and property all over the place, including Europe, North and South America, and Australia. The photographer will also be attending some amazing events and locations, including the Formula One Grand Prix in Monaco, Mardi Gras in New Orleans and skiing at Val d’Isere.

“[I]t’s important that the selected person is able to leave home at short notice and be okay with potentially traveling for most of the year, sometimes coming home for no more than a few days at a time,” the family writes. “We know this is a big ask…”

The family is hoping to fill the position by the time their first trip rolls around in February 2019, and the initial contract will be for one year (with opportunity for an extension if you’re a good fit with the “right chemistry”).

The ideal candidate will have at least 5 years of experience shooting the lifestyle of the rich and famous, and shortlisted candidates will go through extensive interviews and background checks. The identity of the family will remain anonymous until the interview stage “due to the high profile nature of the father’s job.”

If you’re selected, you’ll receive a base salary of £80,000 (~$102,000) plus have all your travel, food, and accommodation expenses paid for during the year.

“We process many different types of quotes through the site every week, however it’s been a while since we’ve seen one this enticing!” says Perfocal founder Tony Xu. “While this was initially a job request that surprised us given our usual requests are for single session photography, we are all about connecting customers with great photographers.”

If you’re the perfect photographer for this family and want to apply for this position, you can do so through this web form Perfocal has set up for the family:

Image credits: Header photo by rawpixel and map photo by Element5 Digital