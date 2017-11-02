Khloe Kardashian Brings Own Lighting to DMV for Driver’s License Photo

Here’s an unusual idea that you may only be able to pull off if you’re rich, famous, and well-connected: socialite Khloe Kardashian wanted the perfect driver’s license photo, so she decided to bring her own portrait lighting and makeup artist to the DMV.



In a recent episode of the reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian brought lighting director Landon Hosto and her friend Malika Haqq to the DMV to help improve her driver’s license photo.

After getting touched up by Haqq, Kardashian posed for her official portrait while Hosto held up a giant ring light in front of her for the DMV camera to shoot through.

Kardashian was pleased with the way her photo turned out.

Getting a driver’s license photo shot at the DMV is often a painful experience involving long waits and an ugly photo, but apparently you can overcome at least one of those issues if you’re a celebrity with a TV show named after you.

Image credits: Still frames from Keeping Up With the Kardashians/E!